

Hello Games heeft weer een nieuwe update voor No Man’s Sky uitgebracht en het betreft hier versie 2.24. Deze update komt met verschillende bugfixes en tevens voegt het een nieuwe feature toe in de vorm van het apparaat ‘ByteBeat’.

Met dit apparaat kun je nu in de game je eigen audio en muziek aan basissen toevoegen. Sterker nog, het is niet alleen een simpel tooltje om audio mee toe te voegen, je kunt er zelfs geheel eigen muziek mee maken en om dat in actie te zien kun je de video hieronder checken.

De update is in totaal 6.3GB groot en hieronder hebben we natuurlijk de changelog met alle details voor je.