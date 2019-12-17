Hello Games heeft weer een nieuwe update voor No Man’s Sky uitgebracht en het betreft hier versie 2.24. Deze update komt met verschillende bugfixes en tevens voegt het een nieuwe feature toe in de vorm van het apparaat ‘ByteBeat’.
Met dit apparaat kun je nu in de game je eigen audio en muziek aan basissen toevoegen. Sterker nog, het is niet alleen een simpel tooltje om audio mee toe te voegen, je kunt er zelfs geheel eigen muziek mee maken en om dat in actie te zien kun je de video hieronder checken.
De update is in totaal 6.3GB groot en hieronder hebben we natuurlijk de changelog met alle details voor je.
- Added a new base prop, the ByteBeat Device. ByteBeat allows players to generate and compose their own procedural music. Switches and cabling have been added to allow this music to control other base features.
- To prevent accidental selling, the Galactic Trade Terminal in the Space Station now defaults to buying, rather than selling.
- The ability to edit terrain in a multiplayer game is now its own permission setting, alongside the permission to edit a base.
- Restored the ‘Friends Only’ multiplayer permission setting, distinct from people in your group but not in your friends list.
- Fixed an issue where freighters bought before the Synthesis Update would be limited to 4 tech slots.
- Fixed a hang that could occur when comparing freighters.
- Fixed an issue where upgraded starships always rolled the worst possible stat ranges for their class. The chosen stat is now based on the unique seed for that ship.
- The upper bounds for some starship stats has been increased on haulers, fighters and exploration starships, so that exotic ships are no longer guaranteed to the best at each specialisation.
- Added the ability to see a starships’ stats through the Analysis Visor, including the difference between ‘core’ and ‘upgraded’ stats.
- Fixed an issue that caused the displayed shield strength stat of a starship to be incorrect.
- Fixed an issue that added one shell to the Position Ejector’s clip size when adding reload speed upgrades.
- Fixed an issue with GTAO that caused many planets to appear slightly too dark.
- Plants placed in a base now get slightly bigger as they grow.
- Interactive objects that have been used are now hidden on the compass and in the Analysis Visor.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent players from using their secondary weapon if they only have one secondary weapon installed.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to equip weapons in a number of circumstances where weapons are not allowed.
- Made a number of fixes to Nexus missions, including: reducing message spam during pirate-hunting missions; preventing missions from marking depots that have previously been destroyed; and preventing base-building missions from selecting planets with extreme Sentinels.
- Added a multiplayer message when collecting mission-critical objects.
- Vortex Cubes and Submerged Relics are no longer destroyed by the Terrain Manipulator.
- Fixed an issue with the Exocraft camera that made it difficult to aim weapons.
- Fixed an issue that caused newly installed Exocraft weapons to be unavailable until cycling weapons.
- Unavailable options in the build menu are now greyed out rather than removed.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from deleting base parts while a wire is being placed.
- Fixed a number of animation issues with the solar panel.
- Improved the icon for the Teleport Cable.
- Fixed an incorrect icon in a mission from the Abyss update.
- Fixed an issue that caused some hostile plants to have incorrect HUD labels.
- Fixed a number of issues with warning arrows and health bars in non-HD resolutions.
- Fixed an issue that could cause players not to receive the correct rewards from Apollo’s contact.
- Fixed an issue that caused the planetary hazard reading to be in degrees when on an anomalous world.
- The amount of rust and other junk substances found in damaged planetary machine has been reduced.
- Fixed a rare crash in the Build Menu.
- Fixed a rare crash in the planet generation system.
- On PS4, fixed a crash when redeeming pre-order bonus content (this fix was already live on other platforms).
- On PS4, fixed an issue where falling off a frigate could lead to players continuing to fall after respawning (this fix was already live on other platforms).
- Made a number of minor optimisations to the texture caching system.
- Fixed a minor visual issue with water reflections in PSVR.
Keihards fruityloops meets No Man Sky
haha lijkt fasttracker wel
Jammer dat niet No Man,s Sky of Asgard,s Wrath de Game Award voor beste VR game won maar dat doorsnee Beat Saber….
Nu nog de mogelijkheid om ingame YouTube (of andere video diensten) te streamen.