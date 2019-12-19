We schreven er eergisteren al over: de tweede editie van Winterfest in Fortnite is van start gegaan. Ook is er weer wat nieuwe content in de game te vinden. De patch notes van deze update waren nog niet bekend, maar Epic Games heeft deze nu alsnog vrijgegeven.

Het is geen enorme update, maar de meest interessante toevoeging is de nieuwe modus ‘Battle Labs’. In deze modus kan je met jouw eigen Battle Royale-eiland aan de slag en bepaal jij alle regels. Je kunt kiezen uit verschillende LTM’s – Limited Time Modus – en je kan bijvoorbeeld bepalen of er zwaartekracht aanwezig is of niet. Je kunt je vrienden uitnodigen op jouw eiland tot een maximum van 16 spelers, maar ook kun je je eiland beschikbaar stellen in een publiekelijke lobby zodra je klaar bent met alle regels te bepalen.

Ook Save the World wordt aangevuld met nieuwe content en is tevens voorzien van flinke kortingen. Mocht je Save the World nooit eerder gespeeld hebben en lijkt het je wel wat, dan is dit wellicht het moment om deze modus voordelig op te pakken. De korting bedraagt maar liefst 50% op alle Founder’s Packs. Ook kan je jouw gekochte Founder’s Pack goedkoper upgraden naar een beter pakket.

Hieronder zijn alle patch notes voor het Winterfest evenement te vinden.