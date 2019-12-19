We schreven er eergisteren al over: de tweede editie van Winterfest in Fortnite is van start gegaan. Ook is er weer wat nieuwe content in de game te vinden. De patch notes van deze update waren nog niet bekend, maar Epic Games heeft deze nu alsnog vrijgegeven.
Het is geen enorme update, maar de meest interessante toevoeging is de nieuwe modus ‘Battle Labs’. In deze modus kan je met jouw eigen Battle Royale-eiland aan de slag en bepaal jij alle regels. Je kunt kiezen uit verschillende LTM’s – Limited Time Modus – en je kan bijvoorbeeld bepalen of er zwaartekracht aanwezig is of niet. Je kunt je vrienden uitnodigen op jouw eiland tot een maximum van 16 spelers, maar ook kun je je eiland beschikbaar stellen in een publiekelijke lobby zodra je klaar bent met alle regels te bepalen.
Ook Save the World wordt aangevuld met nieuwe content en is tevens voorzien van flinke kortingen. Mocht je Save the World nooit eerder gespeeld hebben en lijkt het je wel wat, dan is dit wellicht het moment om deze modus voordelig op te pakken. De korting bedraagt maar liefst 50% op alle Founder’s Packs. Ook kan je jouw gekochte Founder’s Pack goedkoper upgraden naar een beter pakket.
Hieronder zijn alle patch notes voor het Winterfest evenement te vinden.
Battle Royale
- Introducing Battle Lab:
- Jump into your own Battle Royale island and set the rules! Select from favorite LTM loot pools, set up combat scenarios with the new Bot Grenades, and create your own mode by setting options like gravity and fall damage.
- Fill your game with up to 15 friends on your own island, or matchmake with default options in a public Battle Lab.
- New home for Playground:
- Looking for Playground? We’ve incorporated Playground under Creative. Play Creative maps with others by queuing for Creative and choosing “Play” instead of “Create.”
Bug fixes:
- Continued to make improvements regarding FPS drops and hitching on mobile devices.
- The Fire/Build button on mobile devices is no longer unavailable when the Glider Redeploy button is shown.
- Resolved an issue involving players being unable to exit the HUD Layout Tool on mobile devices.
- Resolved an issue involving being able to see the Edit option on enemy walls.
- The “Eliminations without aiming down sights” Dive! Challenge is now tracking progress properly.
- Resolved an issue involving the “Join Party” option through “Joinable Parties” not working on controller.
- The Item Shop countdown timer no longer appears out of sync for different players.
- Resolved stability issues.
Save the World
SAVE THE WORLD 50% OFF SALE!
Founder’s Packs are now 50% off until January 17th.
Founder’s Pack upgrades are also back! Upgrade to the Super Deluxe and Limited Edition packs via the in-game Store.
FROSTY TURF FROSTNITE CHALLENGE
Reports from the weather balloon show some extremely frosty weather this week in Frostnite. We’re getting cold feet when stepping on snow and slower trap reloads due to the frost!
Overcome the Frosty Turf challenge to unlock the Tree of Light! Available on December 19th at 1AM Eastern Time
TREE OF LIGHT
Festive…and deadly! Slow weapon with high damage that creates a burst of stunning light every eight hits. Activate the mighty Double Slash to damage and knock back enemies in a wide cone.
BATTLE BREAKER’S KUROHOMURA JOINS THE FIGHT!
No Husk is safe from his Seismic Smash!! Unlock Kurohamura for free when you reach level 50 in Battle Breakers.
- Standard Perk: Seismic Stun
- Seismic Smash applies a 3.3 second stun and 1,500 impact.
- Commander Perk: Seismic Stun+
- Seismic Smash applies a 3.3 second stun and 1,500 impact. Additionally, Seismic Smash deals 35 base Fire damage every second for 3 seconds.
THE PAIN TRAIN ASSAULT RIFLE RETURNS
Slow and steady wins the race! Assault rifle with a slow rate of fire that packs a punch per shot.
Available from the weekly store starting December 18 at 7 PM ET until December 25 at 7 PM ET.
LLAMAS!
Be sure to check the Llama Store daily beginning on December 18. You never know what goodies may appear!
Vergeet niet dat je vanaf gisteren elke dag een cadeau kan uitpakken!