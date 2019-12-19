Gisterenavond werd update 1.12 voor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare uitgerold en die voegde onder andere de maps Vacant en Shipment aan de game toe. Daarnaast is er ook een nieuwe Special Operation beschikbaar voor de game, alsook een nieuwe Operator.
Deze update is 10.2GB groot, dus het downloaden en installeren duurt even. Nadat de update werd uitgerold, werden de patch notes op Reddit geplaatst en die hebben we voor je overgenomen, zodat je ze hieronder op je gemak kunt nalezen.
What’s New
New Operator
- Nikto
New Maps
- Shipment
- Vacant
- Winter Docks (winter-themed 2v2 map)
Playlist Update!
- Vacant and Shipment 24/7
- Cranked
- Gunfight is back
New Special Operation
- “Strongbox”
New Classic Special Operation Missions
- “Disinform”
- “Bomb Squad”
Bug fixes
- Fix for a bug that could players to be stuck in a “Update requires restart” loop
- Fix for a bug where creating a custom mode could prevent access to private match game mode options
- Fix for players disconnecting and experiencing the “TURTLE” error code
- Fix for a bug where the green ‘new’ notification icon was not clearing off the screen even though there wasn’t any new items to view
- Implemented fixes for various exploits and boosting techniques
- Fixed two bugs that could cause players to accidentally use multiple XP tokens due to a delay between clicking the button and confirmation on our end
- Fixed an issue where Care Packages could fall through the roof of various buildings in Port
- Fixed a bug where players were unable to swap Field Upgrades after selecting Field Upgrade Pro
- Attempting to deploy the Weapon Drop Field Upgrade at the beginning of a round-based mode would result in the Field Upgrade becoming unusable until the player respawns. This has been fixed
- Fixed a bug where all tablet-based killstreaks/Field Upgrades have a zoomed in view when using on Aniyah Palace
- Made some slight UI adjustments to the base and officer rank progression screens to both have similar designs
- Fix for watches not appearing in modes with preset loadouts
- Added a new menu that allows players to launch a specific Trial
- Fixed a bug that caused keybinds to reset to their default values
- Friend Request & Party Invite Notifications option will be set to Enabled by default after the patch. Players can disable that option through the Account tab of the Options menu
- Implemented several settings for the Auto-Sprint option (Always Sprint, Always Super Sprint)
Controls
- Added an Auto Move Forward feature for Keyboard and Mouse as well as Controller
- For Keyboard and Mouse, a keybind can be added in the Options menu via the advanced section of Move Forward
- For Controller, when this feature is enabled in the Options menu, it can be activated in-game by pushing the movement stick forward twice
Keyboard and Mouse
- Improved navigation in the Store and Battle Pass menus
- Added a Change Zoom/Toggle Hybrid Behavior gameplay option to change which keybind triggers the Change Zoom/Toggle Hybrid
Audio
- Footsteps: reduced audible range of 3rd person footsteps
- Increased occlusion on footsteps
- Adjusted various foley sounds that played at a larger range than footsteps during ADS/crouch movements
- Fix for air vehicles not occluding properly
- General occlusion adjustments to all air vehicles
- Fix for knife impact sounds missing from kill cams
Weapons
- Adjusted hip spread for the .357 Snake Shot so it’s consistent regardless of stance
- Reduced flinch on the Kar98k, EBR-14, and MK2 Carbine
Special Operations: Survival
- Various exploit fixes
Classic Special Operations
- Fixed a bug where players were receiving inconsistent amounts of XP
- Fix for rank up UI splashes no working as intended
- When using a Respawn Flare, no UI icon would appear on the minimap (Operation Harbinger)
- Fixed a bug where pistols were dealing too much damage against Juggernauts compared to other weapon classes
- In Operation Crosswind, nearby enemies will not become alerted if a player uses a rocket launcher, causing the player to not break stealth. This has been fixed
- Fixed a bug where players were able to go prone with the minigun if they get revived while having it equipped
- Added the reward players could earn if completing an Operation within the playlist menu
- Reduced the lethality of non-car explosives
- Adjustments to spawns for Hardpoint
Search and Destroy
- Fix for a bug where the defending team could see the bomb carrier objective icon
- With the ‘Weapon Pings on Minimap’ option is enabled, the bomb carrier would not show as a red dot on the minimap when shooting their weapon. This has been fixed
COD Caster
- Added an in-game data view to display various stats
- Implemented support for Domination
Ik zag dat er ook nieuwe challenges door de patch beschikbaar zijn.
Ik zag dat je een witte ghillie operator kon unlocken door challenges.
Leuk dacht ik, laat ik het proberen, maar nee hoor je moet eerst even battle pass tier 90 zijn om deze operator te unlocken.
Het gaat zo ontzettend langzaam dat ik nog niet eens tier 10 ben……
Shipment is verkloot, wat een troep….
@Anoniem-5601: @Anoniem-2756: zelf heb ik een k/d van 3 en sta altijd in de top 3 met minimaal een score van 4000+ bij elke match en zelf ben ik ook nog maar tier 18, het gaat super langzaam
@stefan52a: Shipment is sws een aids map al vanaf het begin van cod4
@Anoniem-6776: hahah, soms wel eens geinig maar de nieuwe is aids x2
@Anoniem-5601: niet slecht maar Activision heeft het express zo gedaan dat players zat worden en de battle pass gaan betalen(die hoort gewoon niet in de game) terwijl je al 60€ neerlegd voor de game.
Noobs, doen jullie wel iets serieus verkeerd hoor. Ben tier lvl 68 zonder ook maar tiers te kopen. Wel battle pass gekocht
Deze maps vond ik in 1994 al k*t. Wat een puinhoop. Een grote chaos op zo’n kleine k*tmap. Maak iets nieuws. Knip een stuk uit de singleplayer map en maak er een multiplayer map van. Die ouwe meuk hebben we wel gezien onderhand. Ik heb geen ModernWarfare Remastered gekocht ffs
Doe mij maar een 24/7 shipment.
@Anoniem-3859: dan zie je dat wel heel laat. Die nieuwe challenges zitten er al bij sinds bp release
@Anoniem-3373: mij ook best vet!
