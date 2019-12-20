WWE 2K20 was bij de release kritisch gezien geen groot succes. Dat is zelfs nog wat zacht uitgedrukt, want de game wordt geplaagd door een enorme hoeveelheid bugs, glitches en grafische mankementen. De game is nu voorzien van update 1.06 die gelukkig een heleboel van deze problemen aanpakt.

Zoals je hieronder kunt zien wordt er veel met deze update opgelost en dat is natuurlijk een goed teken. Zo worden er veel crashes verholpen en op vlak van gameplay wordt ook van alles aangepast. Tevens worden in diverse andere segmenten bugs onder handen genomen.

We hopen dat ontwikkelaar Visual Concepts de game nog verder kan herstellen in de toekomst na zo’n rommelige launch.