

De derde Season Pass voor Tekken 7 is al enige tijd uit en sinds kort kunnen we met de personages Leroy Smith en Ganryu aan de slag. Beiden zijn sinds 10 december beschikbaar en met name Leroy Smith wordt als te ‘overpowered’ gezien in de online matches. Bandai Namco heeft nu een nieuwe update uitgebracht voor Tekken 7, maar daarmee wordt Leroy niet aangepast zo blijkt.

Update 3.11 is aan de kleine kant en verhelpt slechts een aantal zaken. De patch notes van deze update kan je hieronder vinden en daaruit blijkt dat er voornamelijk wat technische zaken in Tekken 7 worden aangepakt. Wie gehoopt had op eventuele nerfs voor Leroy Smith komt bedrogen uit.

Wellicht dat er op termijn nog een patch komt die zich op Leroy Smith richt, maar vooralsnog is het afwachten.