

De kerstsale in de PlayStation Store is voorbij en Sony komt nog voordat de feestdagen beginnen al met de volgende grote uitverkoop. Het betreft nu de ‘January Sale’ en daarmee gaan ontzettend veel games tijdelijk in prijs omlaag.

De korting kan oplopen tot maar liefst 70% en er zit voor iedereen ongetwijfeld wat interessants bij. We hebben alle games die nu in de aanbieding zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet en voor de actuele prijs kan je in de PlayStation Store terecht.

Alle aanbiedingen zijn beschikbaar tot 17 januari, maar er kunnen titels tussenzitten die eerder weer naar de normale prijs gaan. Ook zullen er in januari weer nieuwe games aan deze sale toegevoegd worden.