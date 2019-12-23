

Eind juni kondigde Crytek aan dat Hunt: Showdown eind dit jaar zou verschijnen, maar de game is nog altijd niet verkrijgbaar en het mag daarom geen verrassing zijn dat eind dit jaar niet langer realistisch is.

Via een bericht op de website heeft de ontwikkelaar nu aangegeven dat de game in het eerste kwartaal van 2020 uitkomt, de release laat dus niet heel veel langer op zich wachten. Helaas werd er geen concrete releasedatum aangekondigd, maar die zal vast snel bevestigd worden.

Hieronder de verklaring van Crytek over het uitstel, want naast dat de PS4-versie later komt zal ook de beloofde winter update voor de Xbox One niet langer dit jaar verschijnen.

Hunters,

As the year is coming to an end, we want to share a little information about what is planned for the rest of 2019 and the New Year.

Some of you might have already heard on social media or during our developer live streams, that unfortunately we were unable to bring the update, which also included the Holiday content, to Xbox before the end of the year. The last few weeks we have been hard at work fixing the issues that our PC players were experiencing which was one of the main reasons why the Xbox update got delayed. We didn’t want to bring these issues over from PC, and instead push for quality and take some extra time working on the update. With that extra time we’ll give our Xbox community a solid update, rather than an unpleasant experience over the holidays. We have always clearly communicated we use the PC version of the game as a validation for our console updates, so we can provide you with the best quality possible. However, we are excited to bring you all the content in the New Year, and as promised we will give all our Xbox players a compensation of 1000 Blood bonds and 5000 hunt dollars once the update is live.

Speaking of console updates, we also wanted to let you all know that we haven’t forgotten about our PlayStation players. While the release is not happening at the end of this year like we originally planned, it will be coming in Q1 of 2020. Early next year we will finally reveal the official release date, so keep an eye out on our official channels for updates.

To close this blog off, we want to thank you all for joining us in the bayou this past year. We have received a lot of amazing fan art, stories, clips and other content. In case you missed our Community Live Stream in which we look at all the awesomeness you guys have created over the past year, you can re-watch it here. We are also grateful for all the feedback and passion you all have shown us when we added new features or showed off new content, you guys keep us sharp and excited to create a game that we can all be proud of and you all enjoy.

The whole team wants to wish you Happy Holidays, and we’re looking forward to all the adventures we’ll share in the swamps in 2020!

~The Hunt Team