De PlayStation Store januari promotie is vanaf vandaag verder uitgebreid en hiermee is de January Sale er ééntje om niet te vergeten. Sony PlayStation heeft behoorlijk wat games toegevoegd aan het aanbiedingen rijtje, waaronder Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition, Call of Duty: WWII, Injustice 2, Persona 5: Ultimate Edition en nog veel meer.
Check de lijst hieronder en de links brengen je naar de desbetreffende PlayStation Store pagina van de game.
- American Fugitive
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – GOLD EDITION
- BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT – SEASON PASS
- BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT – STANDARD
- Battlefield™ V
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Digital Delu…
- Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Editi…
- Call of Duty®: WWII – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty®: WWII – Season Pass
- Days Gone™ Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Far Cry® New Dawn Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry®5 Gold Edition
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Champions Edition
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition
- INJUSTICE 2 SEASON PASS
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Injustice™ 2 – Standard Edition
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO® CITY Undercover
- LEGO® DC Super-Villains
- LEGO® DC Super-Villains Season Pass
- LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass
- LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers (Arabic Ver.)
- LEGO® Marvel™ Super Heroes
- LEGO® The Incredibles
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
- NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe
- Need for Speed™ Heat Deluxe Edition
- Nioh
- Nioh – Complete Edition
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
- Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
- Okami
- Persona 5
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
- Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- resident evil 4
- RESIDENT EVIL 5
- Resident Evil 6
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition
- Umbrella Corps
- Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- SPORTS BAR VR
- Sports Bar VR 2.0
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II: Celebration Edition
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II: Celebration Edition Upgrade
- Street Fighter V
- The Crew 2 Bronze Crew Credits Pack
- The Crew 2 Gold Crew Credits Pack
- The Crew 2 Platinum Crew Credits Pack
- The Crew 2 Silver Crew Credits Pack
- The Crew® 2 – Gold Edition
- The Division 2 – Gold Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year E…
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Watch Dogs®2
Heb gisteren net the Witcher 3 goty binnen gekregen voor 20 euro haha
@Roytje: ik ook !!
zet. er. prijzen. bij. dan!
@Anoniem-7575: Druk maar is op 1 van de games. Dan kom je er wel achter dat het een link naar de site met prijs is. Veel succes rakker!