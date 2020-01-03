De PlayStation Store januari promotie is vanaf vandaag verder uitgebreid en hiermee is de January Sale er ééntje om niet te vergeten. Sony PlayStation heeft behoorlijk wat games toegevoegd aan het aanbiedingen rijtje, waaronder Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition, Call of Duty: WWII, Injustice 2, Persona 5: Ultimate Edition en nog veel meer.

Check de lijst hieronder en de links brengen je naar de desbetreffende PlayStation Store pagina van de game.