Nu de PlayStation 5 langzaam maar zeker opdoemt aan de horizon, is het niet meer dan logisch dat de geruchtenmolen steeds harder wordt aangezwengeld. Vandaag hebben we een leuk gerucht voor jullie, één waarvan we ouderwets hopen dat het op waarheid berust en in de nabije toekomst bevestigd zal worden door Sony. Volgens RespawnFirst zal je namelijk PlayStation 5 games kunnen spelen met een DualShock 4 controller.

De informatie zou afkomstig zijn van enkele niet nader genoemde ontwikkelaars, die momenteel vlijtig sleutelen aan games voor Sony’s gloednieuwe console. En het gerucht klinkt alvast geloofwaardig, gezien we reeds maanden rapporteren dat de PlayStation 5 backwards compatible wordt met PlayStation 4 titels. Ergens ligt het dus in lijn met de verwachtingen dat we de PS5-console ook zullen kunnen aansturen met onze ‘gouwe ouwe’ DualShock 4 controller.

“According to our sources within two of the studios currently developing for PS5, DualShock 4 will work with PlayStation 5. Most PlayStation 5 games will support hardware backward compatibility which means your DS4 controllers will work. This is good news for those who only recently invested in a scuff controller, that expensive piece of gaming gear won’t be rendered obsolete in the next-generation.”

“The PlayStation 5 dev kits already support Dualshock 4 as evident by the leaked dev kit images from a few months ago. One of the devs confirmed to RespawnFirst that DS4 is “fully compatible” with PlayStation 5. Of course, this doesn’t mean PlayStation 5 won’t have its own controller but since DS4 is compatible, the new PlayStation 5 controller can’t differ too much from DS4 in terms of design and functionality.”