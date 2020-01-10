

De DualShock 5 controller komt met ‘haptic feedback’ en dat is een flinke stap vooruit ten opzichte van de bekende vibraties die we van de huidige controller kennen. Niemand weet nog hoe de controller er definitief uitziet en ook heeft er nog bijna niemand mee gespeeld, maar volgens Ryan wil je na gebruik nooit meer terug.

Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO, speelt momenteel Gran Turismo Sport met de PlayStation 5 controller en met de haptische feedback is de ervaring compleet anders. Het zou zelfs zo goed zijn dat je niet meer terugwilt naar de DualShock 4, met name omdat de ervaring veel gedetailleerder zou zijn.

“Playing the racing game Gran Turismo Sport with a PS5 controller is a completely different experience. While it runs well with the previous controller, there is no going back after you experience the detailed road surface via haptic control and play using the adaptive triggers.”

“Driving on the border between the track and the dirt, I could feel both surfaces. Doing the same thing on the same track using a DualShock 4 on a PS4, that sensation disappeared entirely.”