Borderlands 3 ligt al enige tijd in de schappen en ook konden we recent aan de slag met de eerste uitbreiding voor de game. Gearbox Software houdt de game nog steeds goed in de gaten en brengt regelmatig updates uit om bijvoorbeeld de balans van diverse wapens of klassen aan te passen. Ook dit keer is er een kleine update uitgebracht onder de noemer hotfix.

Hieronder kan je de patch notes bekijken en zoals je kunt zien gaat het voornamelijk om een aantal modifiers, die soms niet worden toegepast. Daarnaast wordt ook de Anoited Forcer van minder leven voorzien en geeft de ontwikkelaar daar de verklaring bij.

Addressed a reported concern that FL4K’s Furious Attack was sometimes not applying bonuses to pet damage as expected

Addressed a reported concern that Rakkcelerate was sometimes not applying the cooldown modifier as stated on the skill’s description

Addressed a reported concern that Cheap Tip’s total weapon shield capacity was sometimes not appearing in the tooltip on the item card

Addressed a reported concern that The Arbalest of Discipline was sometimes spawning with just shields

Anointed Enforcer

We found an issue where Anointed Enforcer’s immunity abilities would sometimes cause them to be more difficult than intended. We have lowered their health temporarily as we investigate further and find a permanent solution.