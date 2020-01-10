IO Interactive heeft in de afgelopen maanden Hitman 2 voorzien van aardig wat content. In november bestond de game immers een jaar en dat werd groots gevierd met flink wat nieuwe activiteiten. Ook de feestdagen waren rijk aan content en in januari krijgen we wederom nieuwe content voorgeschoteld.

De ontwikkelaar heeft namelijk de roadmap voor deze maand vrijgegeven en daarin zien we dat we elf nieuwe contracten voorgeschoteld krijgen. Daarnaast keert ook Sean Bean terug naar Hitman 2, waardoor je nogmaals met dit contract aan de slag kan gaan, vanaf 17 januari.

Er is deze maand overigens minder content dan in de voorgaande maanden en dat heeft te maken met het feit dat IO Interactive zich is gaan richten op het volgende deel.

Featured Contracts

We’ve hand-picked 11 Contracts from the Official Submission Thread on Hitman Forum and they will be added to the game for everyone to play on January 9th. This month’s theme was ‘Stay Frosty’ – but don’t expect to spend all of your time in Hokkaido. There’s a good mix of locations and targets for you to enjoy.

Elusive Target Reactivation

The Undying returns is back! We’re starting a full reactivation of all HITMAN 2 Elusive Targets, starting with the very first one: The Undying! For 10 days, Mark Faba will be in Miami and available to play for anyone who ‘missed’ him the first time around. If you’ve already completed or failed this Elusive Target, your record will stand and the contract will remain closed.

Curated Contracts

In addition to Featured Contracts, we have also got a community curator lined up to pick some of their favourite contracts and have them included in the game. We’ll also be giving them some room on the blog to tell us why they chose the contracts. The first Curator will be MulletPride, a regular name amongst the Hitman Community.