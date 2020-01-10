Stel je hebt inside info over de PlayStation 5, maar je wilt niets riskeren wanneer je dit naar buiten brengt. Dan drop je bijvoorbeeld een pastebin of 4Chan-post, maar echt geloofwaardig is het dan jammer genoeg niet meer. Toch gebeurt het steeds vaker dat een pastebin achteraf toch blijkt te kloppen, maar dat niemand het zag aankomen omdat het simpelweg ongeloofwaardige manieren van leaks zijn.
Het onderstaande lek is er weer zo één, alles wat er staat klinkt geloofwaardig, maar iets in je zegt dat je het niet zomaar moet geloven. Toch zou je jezelf voor de kop slaan als het achteraf wel waar blijkt te zijn, zo ook wij, dus we willen deze info toch even met jullie delen.
Niks wat hieronder staat is namelijk heel ongeloofwaardig, maar tegelijkertijd is het misschien ook wat te voor de hand liggend. Behalve het stukje over volledige backwards compatibility, dat een lastige is om te interpreteren, aangezien we niet weten hoe dit precies zal gaan werken. Kan je bijvoorbeeld een PSOne disc in je PS5 doen, of moet je de game digitaal opnieuw kopen zoals nu?
De prijs van €449,- is nog het meest logische en is wat ons betreft straks ook de sweetspot, want we snappen dat €399,- lastig wordt zoals toen, maar €499,- is simpelweg teveel.
Het overzicht van het 4Chan lek tref je hieronder.
- More major PlayStation 5 news will be unveiled at a PlayStation Meeting event for the press/media on February 5, 2020
- PlayStation Meeting will be held at the Sony Hall in NYC (Sony Hall is an indoor venue in which Sony sponsors and supplies tech inside the theatre)
- The console design, controller, UI/home screen, certain features, console specs, talk from third parties/indie publishers, as well as announcements for PS5 exclusives will be shown.
- Buzz words for the console’s features include “little to no load times”, “blazing fast downloads”, “immersive controls”, “modular installs for games, download whatever”, “disc drive included”, and “download the games, or stream the games as an option” (we’re looking at you Stadia)
- PlayStation Now plays a vital role. You can either access games through a subscription fee or own the games out right. Sony (for a limited time) will bundle a 3-month PS Now subscription with the PS5 in select regions in an effort to promote the service to many new owners
- Remote Play is a big feature too, allowing to play your PS5 games on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop. Play those game anywhere, so long there’s a Wi-Fi or cellular connection. The console will act as the database for those games to be streamed wherever
- The PlayStation app on mobile gets updated for PS5, adding a new design and other features to enhance your PS5 experience
- Backwards compatiblty with all PS4 games is also a big feature. Through a new transferring features, users will easily transfer their PS4 games to the PS5 if those games are downloaded. Save data/backups for PS4 games will also be transferable
- Backwards compatibility is such a major feature, that games from all 5 PlayStation platforms (PS1, PS2, PSP, PS3 and PS4), will be compatible on PS5, making it an “ultimate PlayStation console”, putting an emphasis on past and present gaming. More details about backwards compatiblty will be discussed at a later date, especially at E3
- DualSchock 4 controllers, PSVR, and other PS4 accessories will be forwards compatible on the console as well, making it easy for existing PS4 to transition to the PS5 as well
- Gran Turismo 7, MLB The Show 21, Demon Souls Remastered, Godfall and Legendz (new IP from SIE Santa Monica Studio) are some of the launch titles for the console
- Other games are teased, such as a new Horizon game, new Spider Man from Insomniac, new Crash Bandicoot game, new sci-fi IP from Naughty Dog, new IPs from SIE Japan and London Studio, Final Fantasy 16 qnd a new Resident Evil title
- PS5 will launch worldwide in October 2020. Priced at $499 USD / £449 UK / €449 EU / ¥54,999 JP
- Launching in one model only. No “pro” model at launch
- Specs to be almost on par with Xbox Series X (which will be $100 more), and more powerful than Xbox Lockhart (a console that’s $100 less with 4TFlops of compute power compared to the PS5’s 10TFlops)
- Press/media will go hands on with the PS5 and it’s software demos after the presentation. Expect lots of news coverage that day
- Pre orders for the PS5 will go up on the same day in select regions
- Sony will return to E3 for 2020 to discuss more on the PS5 and other upcoming titles
- “IT’S TIME TO PLAY.” is PlayStation’s new slogan for the PS5 and the brand as a whole
Ziet er veel belovend uit als het allemaal klopt!
PS3 games speelbaar zou echt wel een day one buy worden. Need max Payne 3, the old Tom Clancy games, crysis, army of 2, Medal of Honor 2010 en 2012…
R*forever
Zou wel mooi zijn als het waar zou zijn
450€ klinkt te goedkoop als het echt zo’n beest wordt als men heeft beloofd, maar ik klaag uiteraard niet als het zo is.
Hier staat dat je PS1 t/m PS4 games op de PS5 kunt spelen, zolang ze gedownload zijn. Dat betekent dus niet dat ik al mijn PS4 schijfjes in de PS5 kan stoppen.
Eerlijk gezegd vind ik vooral die €449,- ongeloofwaardig. Als je de specs van de console ziet, is dat gewoon te laag, en gaat dat minimaal €499,- worden. En daar gaat geen gamer wakker van liggen.
@Anoniem-2979:
Eens.
Ok ik haal alvast Diablo 1, Quake, Soul Reaver, MGS en Kula World uit de kast…
Als dit waar is mooie prijs voor een krachtige console 😉
Demon souls remastered? Geen remake? ;(
Maar dan heb ik wel eindelijk de kans om hem te spelen!
Als dit waar moet zijn dan belooft dit heel veel goeds maar toch maar afwachten wat Sony zelf gaat vermelden en 449 dat is zeker een mooie prijs .
Demon souls, insta buy
Ik snap dat gejank om dat backwards compatibility. Je speelt ook toch geen snake meer op je Nokia, je stuurt ook toch geen fax als je iets wil bestellen en je belt ook toch niet meer een nr om er voor te zorgen dat iemand een berichtje krijgt op zijn of haar buzzer.
Spellen waren voor toen goed maar voor nu zijn ze echt een stuk minder
@Anoniem-5723: k.t ik heb hier een stuk of 12 games die pro enhanced zijn, terwijl ik een ps4 slim heb en een 4k tv, ik hoop toch echt dat de ps5 de discs kan lezen… anders moet ik alsnog een ps4 pro kopen
Nu die remote play nog 100% doen werken… ziet er anders wel veelbelovend uit!
ITS TIME TO PLAY!