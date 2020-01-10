

Op 14 februari verschijnt Darksiders: Genesis nadat de game eind vorig jaar al voor de pc verscheen. De pc-versie kreeg nette scores en dat is natuurlijk een goed vooruitzicht voor wat de PlayStation 4 versie betreft. Inmiddels zijn de Trophies online gegaan op het PlayStation Network, zodat we kunnen zien wat we moeten doen voor de gewilde platinum.

Hieronder alle Trophies die je in de game kunt verzamelen op een rijtje en het ziet er naar uit dat het best nog een uitdaging kan vormen.

Platinum

Not Alone

-Earn all trophies

Goud

Are You Not Entertained?

-Achieve a score of 70,000 or higher in the arena

Full of Hell

-Complete all 17 levels on Hard difficulty

The Promised End

-Complete all 17 levels on Apocalyptic difficulty

Mint III

-Collect 350 Boatman Coins

Gatekeeper

-Unlock every Trickster Door

Wicked Killington

-Face the Trickster himself, Wicked Killington

Zilver

Moloch

-Defeat Moloch, Lord of Hell

Master of Strife

-Learn all 3 of Strife’s Wrath abilities

Master of War

-Learn all 3 of War’s Wrath abilities

A Bullet for All Seasons

-Find all 5 of Strife’s elemental ammo types

Walking Armory

-Find all 5 of War’s elemental enhancements

Collector

-Collect every type of creature core

Mint II

-Collect 200 Boatman Coins

Respect For Animals

-Defeat less than 5 hounds before killing the Houndmaster in The Horde

Blademaster

-Defeat Moloch without taking damage

Garden of Forking Paths

-Collect every Boatman Coin in the Boatman’s Labyrinth

Brons

Mammon

-Defeat Mammon, Lord of Hell

Belial

-Defeat Belial, Lord of Hell

Astarte

-Defeat Astarte, Fallen Angel

Dagon

-Defeat Dagon, Lord of Hell

Mint I

-Collect 50 Boatman Coins

Soul Cache

-Destroy all 4 Soul Caches in The Slag Pit

Hell’s Forge

-Gather all the ingots in the Inferno Vault and take them to Hell’s Forge

Close the Rift

-Close the rift leaking void creatures in Icebind Cavern

The Dead Court

-Defeat the Dread Lord’s subjects in Decay

Why’d It Have to Be Snakes?

-Defeat every snake in Decay

Good Deeds

-Save the uncorrupted angels in Bastion’s Fall

Infested

-Defeat the grub queen in The Maelstrom

Ready to Blow

-Destroy all 12 of Moloch’s supply caches in War Machine

Demolition Derby

-Destroy 10 structures in War Machine