Op 14 februari verschijnt Darksiders: Genesis nadat de game eind vorig jaar al voor de pc verscheen. De pc-versie kreeg nette scores en dat is natuurlijk een goed vooruitzicht voor wat de PlayStation 4 versie betreft. Inmiddels zijn de Trophies online gegaan op het PlayStation Network, zodat we kunnen zien wat we moeten doen voor de gewilde platinum.
Hieronder alle Trophies die je in de game kunt verzamelen op een rijtje en het ziet er naar uit dat het best nog een uitdaging kan vormen.
Platinum
Not Alone
-Earn all trophies
Goud
Are You Not Entertained?
-Achieve a score of 70,000 or higher in the arena
Full of Hell
-Complete all 17 levels on Hard difficulty
The Promised End
-Complete all 17 levels on Apocalyptic difficulty
Mint III
-Collect 350 Boatman Coins
Gatekeeper
-Unlock every Trickster Door
Wicked Killington
-Face the Trickster himself, Wicked Killington
Zilver
Moloch
-Defeat Moloch, Lord of Hell
Master of Strife
-Learn all 3 of Strife’s Wrath abilities
Master of War
-Learn all 3 of War’s Wrath abilities
A Bullet for All Seasons
-Find all 5 of Strife’s elemental ammo types
Walking Armory
-Find all 5 of War’s elemental enhancements
Collector
-Collect every type of creature core
Mint II
-Collect 200 Boatman Coins
Respect For Animals
-Defeat less than 5 hounds before killing the Houndmaster in The Horde
Blademaster
-Defeat Moloch without taking damage
Garden of Forking Paths
-Collect every Boatman Coin in the Boatman’s Labyrinth
Brons
Mammon
-Defeat Mammon, Lord of Hell
Belial
-Defeat Belial, Lord of Hell
Astarte
-Defeat Astarte, Fallen Angel
Dagon
-Defeat Dagon, Lord of Hell
Mint I
-Collect 50 Boatman Coins
Soul Cache
-Destroy all 4 Soul Caches in The Slag Pit
Hell’s Forge
-Gather all the ingots in the Inferno Vault and take them to Hell’s Forge
Close the Rift
-Close the rift leaking void creatures in Icebind Cavern
The Dead Court
-Defeat the Dread Lord’s subjects in Decay
Why’d It Have to Be Snakes?
-Defeat every snake in Decay
Good Deeds
-Save the uncorrupted angels in Bastion’s Fall
Infested
-Defeat the grub queen in The Maelstrom
Ready to Blow
-Destroy all 12 of Moloch’s supply caches in War Machine
Demolition Derby
-Destroy 10 structures in War Machine