De PlayStation Store update van deze week is weer een feit en het betreft een vrij uitgebreide update. Er verschijnen vrij veel games deze week en ook staat weer het één en ander aan downloadbare content voor je klaar.
Hieronder zoals gebruikelijk het volledige overzicht van alle releases die op stapel staan voor de komende dagen.
Games
- Debris – €19,99 (PS4)
- Darwin Project – Gratis (PS4)
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX – €39,99 (PS4)
- Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack – €89,99 (PS4)
- Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX – €39,99 (PS4)
- Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX – €39,99
- BRIKS HEAD TO HEAD – €18,99 (PS4)
- HARDCORE MECHA – €19,99 (PS4)
- Flat Heroes – €9,99
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Winds of Magic Bundle – €39,99 (PS4)
- Hitman 2 Isle of Sgail Pack – €11,99 (PS4)
Vanaf 15 januari
- Arcade Archives Bells & Whistles (PS4)
- CHUBBY PIXEL MEGA BUNDLE (PS4)
- Dawn of Man + Planetbase (PS4)
- Gravity Error (PS4)
- Hidden Trap Combo: Retro Pixel Set (PS4)
- Maitetsu: Pure Station (PS4)
- Red Bow (PS4)
- Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo (PS4)
- Without Escape [Cross-Buy] (PS4)
Vanaf 16 januari
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition (PS4)
Vanaf 17 januari
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition (PS4)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition (PS4)
- Eclipse: Edge of Light (PS4)
- Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto (PS4)
- Paraiso Island (PS4)
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition (PS4)
- Track Mayhem (PS4)
- Knot World: Game And Theme (PS4)
Demo’s
- Flat Heroes Demo (PS4)
Downloadbare content
The Blackout Club (PS4)
- DANCE-FOR-US Cosmetic Pack – €4,99
- DIE-FOR-YOU Cosmetic Pack – €4,99
- IN-HER-TEETH Cosmetic Pack – €4,99
- LAUGH-LAST Cosmetic Pack – €4,99
- SEED-THE-GRUDGE Cosmetic Pack – €4,99
- SPEAK-AS-ONE Cosmetic Pack – €4,99
- THEE-I-DARE Cosmetic Pack – €4,99
- THE-MEASURE-CUTS Cosmetic Pack – €4,99
Fishing Planet (PS4)
- Rigs Combo Pack – €6,59
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (PS4)
- Winds of Magic – €19,99
The Surge 2 (PS4)
- The Kraken Expansion – Gratis
MX Nitro (PS4)
- Blood and Concrete – Gratis
DiRT Rally 2.0 (PS4)
- Seat Ibiza RX – €1,39
- Ford Fiesta Rallycross (MK8) – €1,39
- Renault Megane R.S. RX – €1,39
Crossout (PS4)
- Polymorph Pack – €38,99
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout (PS4)
- Secret Solitary Island – €7,99
- Klaudia’s Story ‘Atelier Klaudia’ – €5,49
- GUST Extra BGM Pack – €7,99
HARDCORE MECHA (PS4)
op naar volgende update, niets voor mij bij helaas.