

De PlayStation Store update van deze week is weer een feit en het betreft een vrij uitgebreide update. Er verschijnen vrij veel games deze week en ook staat weer het één en ander aan downloadbare content voor je klaar.

Hieronder zoals gebruikelijk het volledige overzicht van alle releases die op stapel staan voor de komende dagen.

Games

Vanaf 15 januari

Arcade Archives Bells & Whistles (PS4)

CHUBBY PIXEL MEGA BUNDLE (PS4)

Dawn of Man + Planetbase (PS4)

Gravity Error (PS4)

Hidden Trap Combo: Retro Pixel Set (PS4)

Maitetsu: Pure Station (PS4)

Red Bow (PS4)

Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo (PS4)

Without Escape [Cross-Buy] (PS4)

Vanaf 16 januari

The Surge 2 – Premium Edition (PS4)

Vanaf 17 januari

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition (PS4)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition (PS4)

Eclipse: Edge of Light (PS4)

Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto (PS4)

Paraiso Island (PS4)

The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition (PS4)

Track Mayhem (PS4)

Knot World: Game And Theme (PS4)

Demo’s

Downloadbare content

The Blackout Club (PS4)

Fishing Planet (PS4)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (PS4)

The Surge 2 (PS4)

The Kraken Expansion – Gratis

MX Nitro (PS4)

Blood and Concrete – Gratis

DiRT Rally 2.0 (PS4)

Crossout (PS4)

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout (PS4)

HARDCORE MECHA (PS4)