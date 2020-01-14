

Ubisoft heeft weer een nieuwe update voor Rainbow Six Siege klaarstaan die versienummer 4.2 heeft gekregen. Deze update komt met alleen maar oplossingen voor kleine en wat grotere bugs en een van de meest belangrijke is dat de Clash exploit nu wordt opgelost.

Clash werd enige tijd terug uit de roulatie gehaald, omdat deze Defender kon schieten met haar pistool terwijl ze haar schild omhoog hield. Dat levert natuurlijk een oneerlijk voordeel op en dat lost Ubisoft nu op.

Update 4.2 is nu beschikbaar voor de pc-versie van Rainbow Six Siege en later zal deze update ook live gaan voor consoles. Hieronder alle details van deze update op een rijtje.