

Over een paar dagen ligt Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot dan eindelijk in de winkelrekken. Over de duur van de game hebben we weinig te klagen, gezien het onlangs duidelijk werd dat er zo’n 30 tot 40 uur aan gameplay aanwezig zal zijn.

Daarbij weten we nu ook middels Exophase hoe de Trophylijst eruitziet. Je kunt de lijst hieronder bekijken, hoewel we je wel willen waarschuwen voor eventuele spoilers:

Platinum

Dragon Ball Master

-Earn all trophies

Goud

Bye-Bye, Buu

-Complete the Majin Buu Saga

Down with the Demon Realm!

-Win the battle against Mira.

Tough Enough

-Complete a Level 10 challenge in the Training Room.

Fountain of Knowledge

-Unlock 400 entries in the Z Encyclopedia.

Zilver

Worse For Wear

-Complete the Saiyan Saga.

Emperor No More

-Complete the Frieza Saga.

Earth’s New Champion

-Complete the Cell Saga

Purging the Plague

-Defeat 30 Villainous parties.

Shenron’s Favorite

-Summon Shenron 10 times from the Dragon Ball menu to make a wish.

Heavy Medal

-Collect 100 D Medals.

A Super Warrior Is Born

-Acquire 100 Super Attacks or Masteries in the Super Attack Skill Tree.

Thirsty for Knowledge

-Unlock 200 entries in the Z Encyclopedia.

Turtle School Legend

-Complete 50 Turtle School training challenges and report to Master Roshi.

Brons

Former Foe

-Win the simulation battle against Piccolo.

Helping Hand

-Complete a sub story.

Do-Gooder

Complete 10 sub stories.

A Dark Omen

-Defeat your first Villainous party.

Evil All Around

-Defeat 20 Villainous parties.

The Voice in My Head

-Receive a telepathic message from King Kai.

Who Needs a Phone?

-Receive 20 telepathic messages from King Kai.

Wish Maker

-Summon Shenron from the Dragon Ball menu to make a wish.

Getting Greedy

-Summon Shenron 5 times from the Dragon Ball menu to make a wish.

Push It to the Limit

-Complete 10 challenges at a Training Grounds location with any character.

Excavator

-Destroy a boulder blocking a cave.

Demolition Artist

-Destroy 10 boulders blocking caves.

There’s Nothing Like a Home-Cooked Meal!

-Make a full-course meal.

Only the Finest

-Make 5 full-course meals.

Medal Madness

-Collect 10 D Medals.

Newfound Power

-Acquire a Super Attack or Mastery in the Super Attack Skill Tree.

Highly Skilled

-Acquire 50 Super Attacks or Masteries in the Super Attack Skill Tree.

Not Worth My Time

-Get an instant victory on an enemy.

Can’t Touch This

-Get 50 instant victories on enemies.

Let the Building Begin!

-Build a machine part.

Get out of My Head and Turn into My Car

-Build a hovercar.

Robot Rider

-Build a Bipedal Robo Walker.

Tell Me More

-Unlock an entry in the Z Encyclopedia.

Turtle School Trainee

-Complete a Turtle School training challenge and report to Master Roshi.

Turtle School Master

-Complete 20 Turtle School training challenges and report to Master Roshi.

The Power of Friendship

Use 10 Super Attack Assists.

Z Combo Zealot

-Perform 10 Z Combos.

Flashy Finish

-Win a battle with a Super Finish.