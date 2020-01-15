Nog niet zo lang geleden schreven we al dat het Grand Soirée evenement van Apex Legends op 14 januari naar de game zou komen. Met dit grootse evenement kunnen spelers om de twee dagen een andere modus spelen en er zijn weer nieuwe skins te koop. De update is inmiddels uit en Respawn Entertainment heeft nu de patch notes vrijgegeven.

Naast de toevoeging van Grand Soirée worden er ook een aantal bugs aangepakt. Zo worden enkele crashes opgelost en ook de meta krijgt enigszins een update. Crypto is eindelijk wat sterker geworden en ook Gibraltar is nu nog beter geworden. Wraith wordt daarentegen wat zwakker gemaakt. Ook zijn alle Energy Mags uit de game verdwenen, waardoor alle Energy wapens geen groter magazijn meer zullen hebben.

Volgens de ontwikkelaar heeft dit te maken met het vierde seizoen dat over iets minder dan drie weken van start gaat. De kans is dus groot dat er in het nieuwe seizoen opnieuw een Energy wapen geïntroduceerd wordt. Hieronder kan je alle patch notes zien van deze update.