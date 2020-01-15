Nog niet zo lang geleden schreven we al dat het Grand Soirée evenement van Apex Legends op 14 januari naar de game zou komen. Met dit grootse evenement kunnen spelers om de twee dagen een andere modus spelen en er zijn weer nieuwe skins te koop. De update is inmiddels uit en Respawn Entertainment heeft nu de patch notes vrijgegeven.
Naast de toevoeging van Grand Soirée worden er ook een aantal bugs aangepakt. Zo worden enkele crashes opgelost en ook de meta krijgt enigszins een update. Crypto is eindelijk wat sterker geworden en ook Gibraltar is nu nog beter geworden. Wraith wordt daarentegen wat zwakker gemaakt. Ook zijn alle Energy Mags uit de game verdwenen, waardoor alle Energy wapens geen groter magazijn meer zullen hebben.
Volgens de ontwikkelaar heeft dit te maken met het vierde seizoen dat over iets minder dan drie weken van start gaat. De kans is dus groot dat er in het nieuwe seizoen opnieuw een Energy wapen geïntroduceerd wordt. Hieronder kan je alle patch notes zien van deze update.
Limited-Time Modes Schedule:
1/14 to 1/15 – GOLD RUSH DUOS
- Gold Weapons only with you and a friend.
1/16 to 1/17 – LIVE.DIE.LIVE
- Automatically respawn on living squadmates when the ring closes.
1/18 to 1/19 – THIRD-PERSON MODE
- A classic out-of-body experience.
1/20 to 1/21 – ALWAYS BE CLOSING
- Keep on the move, avoiding big damage from a ring that won’t slow down.
1/22 to 1/23 – ARMED AND DANGEROUS ON WORLD’S EDGE
- Shotguns and Sniper Rifles with limited armor.
1/24 to 1/25 – NIGHT GAME ON KINGS CANYON
- Play on Kings Canyon at Night.
1/26 to 1/28 – DUMMIES BIG DAY
- This game ain’t gonna test itself.
BUG FIXES
- Fixes for various script and code errors that were causing crashes.
- Fixed a bug where the out of bounds timer would not display when perching on top of some buildings in Capitol City.
- Fix for cases we saw where players would receive a client error when fighting Wattson.
- Fixed issue with Octane’s “Laughing Fool” skin blocking player vision when using the 1x Holo Sight.
- Fixed issue where players could get into unintentional hiding spots in the Train tunnels and around multiple buildings on the map.
- Fixed bug where the mini map was showing an incorrect view of the landscape east of the Sorting Factory and Capitol City.
- Fixed bug where the trajectory line wouldn’t appear when trying to aim ordnance.
- Fixes for cases where the final circle was ending in a bad location.
- Fixed an issue with the Ghouls and Ghost Peacekeeper skin not displaying the correct animation in game.
- Fixed the bug where a squadmate selects a character in Legend Select and the Legend is not displaying the skin that is currently equipped by the player.
LEGEND BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug where if anyone picks up gold shields while inside of a Gibraltar dome shield they will receive 63% faster healing when it should stay at 50%
- Fixed a couple bugs with Bloodhound Passive skill: players could not see timers when looking at enemy tracks [clues] and tracks would expire 30 seconds sooner than expected .
- Fixed bug where Wraith could take damage from Thermite ordnance while using her Tactical or Ultimate abilities.
- Fixed visual bug for when Crypto first drops into game, the Drone UI reports that it is “recharging” (as if it has been destroyed pre-drop), but progress does not complete / progress.
- Fix for Wattson’s Ultimate to prevent being able to deploy an Interceptor Pylon through walls.
LEGEND META
- Gibraltar
- Passive: Gibraltar revives squadmates faster while inside the Dome Shield.
- Wraith
- Removed the bonus move speed Into the Void and Dimensional Rift at the same time. Wraith will now move at their combined movement speed when they are both activated.
- Increased cooldown for Into the Void: 25 seconds -> 35 seconds.
- Crypto
- Drone and EMP improvements.
- Surveillance Drone increased the health 1 -> 30.
- EMP no longer affects friendly traps/deployables.
- EMP no longer slows friendlies. \
CHANGE TO ENERGY MAGS
- Extended Energy Mags removed
- HAVOC mag size: 32
- Devotion mag size: 44