Het nieuwe jaar is nog maar net begonnen of Epic Games laat alweer van zich horen. Er is namelijk een nieuwe update beschikbaar voor Fortnite en hoewel deze update niet erg groot is, brengt het wel een nieuwe feature naar de game. Het zogeheten ‘Sidegrading’ kan je vanaf nu op het eiland tegenkomen.
Speciale werkbanken tref je nu op de map waarop je je jouw wapen kunt upgraden. Dit kost uiteraard wat materialen en op die manier kan je jouw Assault Rifle beter maken. Je kunt er ook voor kiezen om je Assault Rifle om te bouwen tot een Heavy Assault Rifle. Met deze werkbanken hoopt de ontwikkelaar wat meer variatie in wapens te brengen tijdens de gevechten.
Vooralsnog kunnen alleen Assault Rifles worden geüpgraded bij zo’n Upgrade Machine. Mogelijk zijn er in de toekomst nog meer wapens compatibel mee. Hieronder kan je nog de overige patch notes bekijken.
- Introducing Sidegrading: the Heavy Assault Rifle returns.
- In non-competitive playlists, you can now use Upgrade Machines to “Sidegrade” your Assault Rifle into a Heavy Assault Rifle.
- Reduced material costs for upgrading weapons at Upgrade Machines.
- Added the following items to Battle Lab:
- Flint-Knock Pistol (Common and Uncommon)
- Shockwave Grenade
- Impulse Grenade
- The iPad Pro (2018 release) now supports 120 FPS.
- Clickable thumbstick buttons (L3 and R3) are now usable on supported iOS controllers.
Bug fixes:
- Players’ Star Wars Achievements have returned to the Legacy timeline.
- Resolved an issue involving the “F” key not enabling proper movement after direction was remapped to it.
- Resolved an issue involving editing quickly causing players to remain in Edit mode.
- Falling into a Hideout no longer causes the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle’s crosshairs to disappear.
- Resolved an issue involving the “Visit different bus stops in a single match” Remedy vs. Toxin Challenge not tracking progress for some bus stops.
- The Spectrum Contrail again changes colors while in motion.
- Continued to make improvements regarding FPS drops and hitching on mobile devices.
- Resolved an issue involving mobile players getting stuck in a loop on the Select Fire Mode screen.
- Resolved an issue involving console players being unable to progress through the gifting process if they did not have Two-Factor Authentication enabled.
Ik hou niet van fort nog wat!!!