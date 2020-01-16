Het nieuwe jaar is nog maar net begonnen of Epic Games laat alweer van zich horen. Er is namelijk een nieuwe update beschikbaar voor Fortnite en hoewel deze update niet erg groot is, brengt het wel een nieuwe feature naar de game. Het zogeheten ‘Sidegrading’ kan je vanaf nu op het eiland tegenkomen.

Speciale werkbanken tref je nu op de map waarop je je jouw wapen kunt upgraden. Dit kost uiteraard wat materialen en op die manier kan je jouw Assault Rifle beter maken. Je kunt er ook voor kiezen om je Assault Rifle om te bouwen tot een Heavy Assault Rifle. Met deze werkbanken hoopt de ontwikkelaar wat meer variatie in wapens te brengen tijdens de gevechten.

Vooralsnog kunnen alleen Assault Rifles worden geüpgraded bij zo’n Upgrade Machine. Mogelijk zijn er in de toekomst nog meer wapens compatibel mee. Hieronder kan je nog de overige patch notes bekijken.