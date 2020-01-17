De eerste Raid van The Division 2 is al een geruime tijd beschikbaar in de game en ook zijn er al twee episodische uitbreidingen voor de titel verschenen. De derde episode staat op de planning voor februari en liefhebbers van Raid-content, die mogen uitkijken naar de zomer wanneer de tweede Raid voor de game zal verschijnen.
Ubisoft heeft aangekondigd te mikken op halverwege 2020 voor de release van de tweede Raid en als teaser gaven ze de bovenstaande afbeelding vrij. Het duurt dus nog wel even en zodoende zijn er verder ook geen details over bekendgemaakt. Wel heeft Ubisoft te kennen gegeven welke issues momenteel de hoogste prioriteit hebben, daar wordt dus aan gewerkt.
Invisible Walls – This is our highest priority right now and we’re making progress on the fixes. Unfortunately, it will take some more testing to ensure the improvements will be impactful and cause no side-effects and we likely need to postpone patching this until Episode 3, in February.
Stuck NPCS – We have now identified what can cause this to happen and are working on a fix. We don’t know yet if it will be ready for Episode 3 but we’ll keep you up to date as we progress.
Becoming stuck – Becoming stuck in the UI and being unable to respawn when downed in the DZ. We have found another issue causing this and have a fix slated to go live with Episode 3.
Verder komt er nog een aanpassing met betrekking tot de gear, waarvoor de ontwikkelaar het systeem opnieuw gemaakt heeft. De bedoeling is dat het gemakkelijker te begrijpen is voor de spelers en dit zal na de release van Episode 3 geïntroduceerd worden. Hieronder een nadere toelichting.
State of the Game introduced sweeping changing to gear coming in an update following Episode 3. We wanted to rework the systems related to gear to something that is easier to understand, more rewarding for the player and further emphasize the satisfying progression of finding a key piece for your build. The so called “budget system” will be a thing of the past and “god rolls” are coming to The Division 2. Combined with the upcoming UI changes we first showcased back in December, gear drops will now be more intuitive, and you will be able to tell at a glance if your new gear item is an upgrade to your existing kit.
All brand sets have been looked at with the intention of making them more aligned with various playstyles, increase the amount of fun synergies between them and lower popularity brand have been revitalized. Talents have also seen an extensive overhaul with the removal of activation requirements and made more impactful to your build. Further changes to the core attributes are also present, where they are now fixed per brand and can be recalibrated.