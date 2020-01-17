

De eerste Raid van The Division 2 is al een geruime tijd beschikbaar in de game en ook zijn er al twee episodische uitbreidingen voor de titel verschenen. De derde episode staat op de planning voor februari en liefhebbers van Raid-content, die mogen uitkijken naar de zomer wanneer de tweede Raid voor de game zal verschijnen.

Ubisoft heeft aangekondigd te mikken op halverwege 2020 voor de release van de tweede Raid en als teaser gaven ze de bovenstaande afbeelding vrij. Het duurt dus nog wel even en zodoende zijn er verder ook geen details over bekendgemaakt. Wel heeft Ubisoft te kennen gegeven welke issues momenteel de hoogste prioriteit hebben, daar wordt dus aan gewerkt.

Invisible Walls – This is our highest priority right now and we’re making progress on the fixes. Unfortunately, it will take some more testing to ensure the improvements will be impactful and cause no side-effects and we likely need to postpone patching this until Episode 3, in February.

Stuck NPCS – We have now identified what can cause this to happen and are working on a fix. We don’t know yet if it will be ready for Episode 3 but we’ll keep you up to date as we progress.

Becoming stuck – Becoming stuck in the UI and being unable to respawn when downed in the DZ. We have found another issue causing this and have a fix slated to go live with Episode 3.