

De januari sale in de PlayStation Store is nog niet afgelopen of Sony komt al met een nieuwe sale, zoals we vanmorgen al wisten te voorspellen. Ditmaal betreft het een uitverkoop van games die allemaal nu tijdelijk onder de €20,- geprijsd zijn.

Er zitten weer mooie aanbiedingen tussen en hieronder alle titels die aan deze actie meedoen op een rijtje. Klik op de link om de actuele prijs in de PlayStation Store te checken en alle aanbiedingen zijn geldig tot 5 februari.