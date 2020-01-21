Er verschijnen vandaag wat nieuwe games in de PlayStation Store, net zoals downloadbare content als onderdeel van de update van deze week. Later deze week staat er echter nog veel meer op het programma, zoals je hieronder kunt zien.
Voor alle aankomende DLC-releases raden we je aan de PlayStation Store in de gaten te houden, gezien die informatie niet meer via het PlayStation Blog gedeeld wordt.
Games
- Close to the Sun Digital Deluxe – €39,99 (PS4)
- Lumini – €9,99 (PS4)
- Shadow Legend VR – €24,99 (PS VR)
Vanaf 22 januari
- Eclipse: Edge of Light (PS4)
- Football, Tactics & Glory (PS4)
- FoxyLand 2 (PS4)
Vanaf 23 januari
- Mosaic 1% Edition (PS4)
- Rugby 20 (PS4)
Vanaf 24 januari
- Arcade Archives XX MISSION (PS4)
- Balthazar’s Dream (Release Bundle) (PS4)
- Everyday Heroes Bundle (PS4)
- Firechief Bundle (PS4)
- Firefighters – The Simulation Platinum Bundle (PS4)
- Galactic Collection (PS4)
- Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto (PS4)
- Paraiso Island (PS4)
- Saboteur! (PS4)
- The Dark Eye Bundle (PS4)
- The Giants Bundle (PS4)
- Track Mayhem (PS4)
- Van Helsing: Double Pack (PS4)
- Volley & Tennis Bundle Blast (PS4)
- World of Simulators Bundle (PS4)
Downloadbare content
Dauntless (PS4)
- Cold Archonite wapenpakket – Gratis
Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
- Tomb Kings – €9,99
Shenmue III (PS4)
- Battle Rally – €7,99
Dead or Alive 6 (PS4)
- Season Pass 4 – €89,99
- Scifi-bodysuitbundel DOA6 ‘Nova’ – €44,99
Don’t Starve Together (PS4)
- Tiny Bolt Chest – €2,49
- Small Bolt Chest – €3,99
- Large Bolt Chest – €7,99
- Giant Bolt Chest – €16,99
- Humongous Bolt Chest – €39,99