

Er verschijnen vandaag wat nieuwe games in de PlayStation Store, net zoals downloadbare content als onderdeel van de update van deze week. Later deze week staat er echter nog veel meer op het programma, zoals je hieronder kunt zien.

Voor alle aankomende DLC-releases raden we je aan de PlayStation Store in de gaten te houden, gezien die informatie niet meer via het PlayStation Blog gedeeld wordt.

Games

Vanaf 22 januari

Eclipse: Edge of Light (PS4)

Football, Tactics & Glory (PS4)

FoxyLand 2 (PS4)

Vanaf 23 januari

Mosaic 1% Edition (PS4)

Rugby 20 (PS4)

Vanaf 24 januari

Arcade Archives XX MISSION (PS4)

Balthazar’s Dream (Release Bundle) (PS4)

Everyday Heroes Bundle (PS4)

Firechief Bundle (PS4)

Firefighters – The Simulation Platinum Bundle (PS4)

Galactic Collection (PS4)

Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto (PS4)

Paraiso Island (PS4)

Saboteur! (PS4)

The Dark Eye Bundle (PS4)

The Giants Bundle (PS4)

Track Mayhem (PS4)

Van Helsing: Double Pack (PS4)

Volley & Tennis Bundle Blast (PS4)

World of Simulators Bundle (PS4)

Downloadbare content

Dauntless (PS4)

Cold Archonite wapenpakket – Gratis

Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)

Shenmue III (PS4)

Dead or Alive 6 (PS4)

Season Pass 4 – €89,99

Scifi-bodysuitbundel DOA6 ‘Nova’ – €44,99

Don’t Starve Together (PS4)