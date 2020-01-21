

In navolging op ons bericht van eergisteren omtrent de controller met een ingebouwde microfoon, heeft ResetEra gebruiker ‘gofreak’ meer informatie uit datzelfde patent weten te sprokkelen. De informatie gaat ditmaal over de mogelijke werking van de zogeheten ‘adaptive triggers’.

Het originele patent is in het Japans, maar gofreak heeft de tekst vertaald en zo is hij/zij erachter gekomen dat er in het patent twee functies van de triggers worden beschreven. Het gaat om een ‘climbing mechanic’ en ‘object cutting mechanic’, die respectievelijk iets met het beklimmen van obstakels en het snijden van objecten te maken hebben.

Bij het klimwerk staan de linker- en rechtertriggers gelijk aan de handen van je personage. Door de controller te draaien naar verschillende grippunten op het klimoppervlak en de triggers in te drukken, moet er een realistische manier van klimmen ontstaan. Als je de triggers te licht indrukt, zal je personage vallen. Druk je te hard, dan is er een kans dat het grippunt afbreekt. Je zou door middel van de feedback moeten voelen hoe veel gripkracht er nodig is.

Met het snijden van objecten is het ook nodig dat je de controller eerst draait om zo de hoek van het snijden te bepalen, bijvoorbeeld met een circulaire zaag. Je drijft de motor van de zaag aan met een trigger en je zou aan de hand van het materiaal waarin je hakt verschillende soorten feedback ontvangen van de controller. Bij het snijden van hout is de weerstand lichter dan wanneer je bijvoorbeeld met een blok steen bezig bent.

‘The first, a climbing mechanic where the left and right triggers correspond to your character’s hands. The gamepad is tilted toward grips on the vertical surface, and the user pulls the corresponding left or right trigger to grasp the next grip. If you pull too lightly, the character won’t be able to hold on and will fall. If you pull too strongly on the trigger, the grip might damage and break off. The grip strength can vary per grip. The left or right vibration can impart to the user the state of the grip along with visual cues etc.

The second, an object cutting mechanic. The gamepad is tilted to control the angle of, for example, an electric circular saw relative to a target object. When not in contact with an object, the vibration and audio from the controller speaker can impart an idle state in the saw. You controller the saw motor with a trigger. When you tilt the saw into contact with the object, the vibration can indicate the contact and the start of the cut. You pull the trigger to activate the saw and start cutting into the object. A force is applied back against the motion of the trigger that depends on the material of the object – wood might impart small resistive force, stone might impart strong resistive force. As you cut through the object, the vibration in the grips also changes vs the saw idle state. When you finally cut clear through the object, the trigger resistance gives way to nothing, and the controller sound and vibration return to the saw idle state. The idea being to basically give you a different sense of resistance while cutting through different objects, and the sense of breaking through when you finish the cut.’