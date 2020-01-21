

Games en films gaan steeds vaker hand in hand met elkaar, maar de geest achter Danganronpa Kazutaka Kodaka gaat met zijn nieuwe titel wel heel ver. ‘Death Come True’ is namelijk een game die volledig gemaakt is met behulp van acteurs en volwaardige filmsets, oftewel FMV (Full Motion Video).

De studio achter Death Come True – Izanagi Games – heeft weer een nieuwe trailer vrijgegeven van deze bijzondere game, al is uit de beelden niet duidelijk op te maken hoe de gameplay precies zal werken. Je kunt hieronder een korte beschrijving van Death Come True vinden, samen met de nieuwe trailer.

Death Come True staat gepland voor een release in 2020 en moet verschijnen voor de PS4, Nintendo Switch, pc, iOS en Android.

Story

The story takes place in a hotel. The main character, Makoto Karaki (Kanata Hongo) is a wanted serial killer. However, he has lost all of his memories. Under such circumstances, when he dies, he has a mysterious ability to “time leap” and return to the past. As he’s being chased as a criminal, who can he trust? Who should he be wary of? What is his true identity? The man searches to find the truth as he repeats decisions and death.

Cast

Appearing in Death Come True will be Kanata Hongo (as the main character Makoto Karaki), Chiaki Kuriyama (as police investigator Akane Sachimura), Win Morisaki (as police investigator Nozomu Kuji), Yuki Kaji (as the hotel concierge), Chihiro Yamamoto (as psychopath girl Nene Kurushima), and Jiro Sato (as news anchor Kenichi Mino).

Music will be done by Masafumi Takada, the composer behind the Danganronpa series, The Evil Within, killer7, and more.