

Square Enix heeft patch 1.07 voor Kingdom Hearts III uitgebracht, waarvan je hieronder de veranderingen kunt teruglezen. Zo zijn er onder andere een aantal nieuwe Forms en Abilities toegevoegd én je kunt aan de slag met een tweetal nieuwe Keyblades:

You can turn in the Key Item ‘Proof of Promises’ at the Moogle Shop to obtain the Keyblade ‘Oathkeeper.’

You can turn in the Key Item ‘Proof of Times Past’ at the Moogle Shop to obtain the Keyblade ‘Oblivion.’

New forms have been added

New abilities have been added

Various menus have been updated

Some cutscenes have been modified

Various issues have been fixed

Ten slotte weten we via Exophase welke nieuwe Trophies je kunt verdienen met de Re:Mind uitbreiding. Natuurlijk willen we je wel eerst waarschuwen voor eventuele spoilers:

Goud

Risk-taker

– Reach the highest PRO Code merit rank.

Zilver

Analysis Complete

– Eliminate Thirteen Darknesses in the datascape.

Beyond the Curtain

– Defeat Yozora.

Brons

All-rounder

– Earn all EZ Code merits.

Behind the Curtain

– Clear KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind.

Start Analysis

– Eliminate One Darkness in the datascape.