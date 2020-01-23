Square Enix heeft patch 1.07 voor Kingdom Hearts III uitgebracht, waarvan je hieronder de veranderingen kunt teruglezen. Zo zijn er onder andere een aantal nieuwe Forms en Abilities toegevoegd én je kunt aan de slag met een tweetal nieuwe Keyblades:
- You can turn in the Key Item ‘Proof of Promises’ at the Moogle Shop to obtain the Keyblade ‘Oathkeeper.’
- You can turn in the Key Item ‘Proof of Times Past’ at the Moogle Shop to obtain the Keyblade ‘Oblivion.’
- New forms have been added
- New abilities have been added
- Various menus have been updated
- Some cutscenes have been modified
- Various issues have been fixed
Ten slotte weten we via Exophase welke nieuwe Trophies je kunt verdienen met de Re:Mind uitbreiding. Natuurlijk willen we je wel eerst waarschuwen voor eventuele spoilers:
Goud
Risk-taker
– Reach the highest PRO Code merit rank.
Zilver
Analysis Complete
– Eliminate Thirteen Darknesses in the datascape.
Beyond the Curtain
– Defeat Yozora.
Brons
All-rounder
– Earn all EZ Code merits.
Behind the Curtain
– Clear KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind.
Start Analysis
– Eliminate One Darkness in the datascape.
Graag in het nederlands dat leest wat fijner zo moeiljk is dat toch niet verdorie!!!