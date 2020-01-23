Onlangs konden we al een kort maar krachtige indruk krijgen van de Joker, die binnenkort naar Mortal Kombat 11 komt. Trouwe spelers hebben dus een nieuw personage om naar uit te kijken, maar mogen nu ook een update van 6GB binnenharken op de PS4. Update 1.14 is recent uitgekomen en past aardig wat zaken aan.
Zo wordt er op het vlak van gameplay het een en ander gewijzigd en diverse online crashes worden verholpen. Veel aanvallen van diverse personages worden ook aangepast en die zijn wel interessant om even na te lezen. Zo wordt het aantal frames bij sommige aanvallen opgehoogd wat zeker impact heeft tijdens de matches. Bepaalde aanvallen zullen dus meer of minder tijd kosten om uit te voeren.
Hieronder kan je alle patch notes lezen en het zijn er nogal wat, zoals je kunt zien.
General Gameplay Adjustments
- Move list corrections
- Improvements to AI logic
- Fixed issues with some augments not working correctly
- Fixed issue with using random select in online matches causing improper display of abilities and variation name
- Fixed several sources of online desyncs
- Armor on Fatal Blow attacks now start up in 8 frames (up from 5)
- Fatal Blow attacks for all characters except Cassie Cage can no longer hit opponent from behind
- Ducking Front Punch, Ducking Front Kick, & Ducking Back Kick cannot be cancelled into a special move when Flawless Blocked
- Jump Back Punch has 5 less frames of blockstun on block and Flawless Block
- Jump Front Punch and Back Punch attacks can no longer be cancelled into air special moves when Flawless Blocked
- Jump Front Punch and Back Punch cannot be cancelled into normal attacks or ground special moves upon landing when Flawless Blocked
- Jump Kick attacks have slightly increased damage scaling to match Jump Punch attacks and 4 more frames of recovery when blocked
- Jump Kick attacks can no longer be cancelled into air special moves when Flawless Blocked
- Jump Kick attacks can no longer be cancelled into grounded special moves upon landing when blocked or Flawless Blocked
- Characters that have Escape Failed Krushing Blows on both Toward and Back throws can now only use one throw Krushing Blow per match
- Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect victim regions for several frames if the character went from ducking to standing and did no further inputs with precise timing
- Fixed rare issue that could cause a character to get hit by a high projectile if they are duck blocking and release block with precise timing
- Fixed issue with defensive bar not refilling at the correct rate when a round ends while one bar has been destroyed by “Chip Avoided” and the second bar is not full
- Added several new Brutalities for players to discover
KOMBAT LEAGUE / ONLINE
- Minor online stability improvements
- Fixed several rare online desync causes
KRYPT
- Added new Nether Forge Recipes for players to discover
TOWERS OF TIME
- Added support for new upcoming Holiday Towers
STAGE SPECIFIC ADJUSTMENTS
- Shirai Ryu Fire Garden – Fixed issue that allowed stone toss interaction in the left corner to be used while facing the corner
- Special Forces Desert Command – Fixed issue with cactus needles lingering at an incorrect location after uppercut brutality is performed
- Kronika’s Hour Glass – In Versus Mode, Tournament Mode & 1v1 Online Modes, this Arena will now select from a random list of Background Interactions to be used
- Chaotian Age – In Versus Mode, Tournament Mode & 1v1 Online Modes, this Arena will now select from a random list of Background Interactions to be used
- Prehistoric Age – In Versus Mode, Tournament Mode & 1v1 Online Modes, this Arena will now select from a random list of Background Interactions to be used
- The Kronika’s Hour Glass, Chaotian Age, and Prehistoric Age Arenas are no longer disabled by default in Tournament Mode
CHARACTER SPECIFIC ADJUSTMENTS
- Cetrion – Far H2 P0rt now costs 2 bars of Defensive Gauge (up from 1)
- Cetrion – The visual effects of Hell’s Wrath when Amplified now disappear properly when it is projectile destroyed
- D’Vorah – Fixed a rare camera issue during the Fatal Blow cinematic while on the right side on Kharon’s Ship
- Erron Black – Adjusted the hit region of Quick Shot (Getup / Block Attack Up + Back Punch)
- Erron Black – Bounty Bash (Back Punch) now recovers 3 frames faster on block
- Erron Black – Deal In Lead (Back Punch, Front Punch) now has 5 more frames of blockstun and 5 more recovery frames slower on block
- Frost – Cryogenic Crown now does 3 damage (up from 1), has decreased combo damage scaling, and has 2 more active frames
- Geras – Titan Charge (Getup / Block Attack Up + Back Punch) now has 9 startup frames (up from 6)
- Geras – Time Splash (Jump Down + Back Punch) now has 5 less frames of blockstun
- Geras – The Deathless Giant (Towards + Back Punch, Front Punch) now has 4 more frames of hit advantage, 5 less frames of recovery on hit, and its cancel frame occurs 1 frame later
- Geras – Matter Of Time (Towards + Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch) now has 25 startup frames (up from 20) and recovers 3 frames slower
- Geras – Sand Trap and Quick Sand causes 5 less frames of blockstun when it is Flawless Blocked
- Geras – Temporal Advantage hit region slightly adjusted when opponent is in a combo
- Jacqui Briggs – Fixed an issue with several Kombo Attacks that allowed them to be cancelled into Wall of Justice (Fatal Blow) during their first 3 startup frames
- Jade – Heaven’s Heel (Getup / Block Attack Up + Back Punch) and it has 1 less recovery frame and had its hit region slightly adjusted
- Johnny Cage – High Forceball & Low Forceball now have 11 startup frames (up from 9)
- Johnny Cage – Rise And Shine (Getup / Block Attack Up + Back Punch) now has 9 startup frames (up from 7)
- Kitana – Adjusted the hit region of Fanning Out (Getup / Block Attack Up + Back Punch)
- Kitana – Purge The Weak (Away + Front Punch, Back Kick) now hits mid
- Kitana – Fixed an issue with several Kombo Attacks that allowed them to be cancelled into Deadly Game (Fatal Blow) during their first 3 startup frames
- Kotal Kahn – Mehtizquia Cut now has 2 more active frames, 3 less recovery frames, and causes 5 more frames of blockstun with increased pushback when not Flawless Blocked
- Kotal Kahn – Fixed rare issue that could cause Kotal Kahn to move quickly across the screen if he cancelled an attack into Coatl Parry with precise timing while in close proximity to an opponent performing a Breakaway
- Kung Lao – Possessed Hat now throws two projectiles at the opponent
- Noob – Adjusted the hit region of Wraith Boot (Getup / Block Attack Up + Front Kick)
- Skarlet – Adjusted the hit region of Bloody Boots (Getup / Block Attack Up + Back Punch)
- Skarlet – Bloodport Far now costs 2 bars of Defensive Gauge (up from 1)
- Skarlet – Fixed a rare camera issue when successfully parrying an attack with Dagger Dance
- Skarlet – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Skarlet to be unable to duck Sindel’s Back It Up (Away + Front Kick, Back Kick, Back Punch) high attack in certain circumstances
- Sub-Zero – Adjusted the hit region of Chilled Heel (Getup / Block Attack Up + Front Kick)
- Shang Tsung – Screaming Soul Amplify is now correctly affected by projectile destroying moves
- Shang Tsung – Fixed issue with being unable to perform Spare Time or Lost Time while morphed into Geras after the first round
- Sindel – Fixed an issue with several Kombo Attacks that allowed them to be cancelled into Edenian Royal Decree (Fatal Blow) during their first 3 startup frames
- Sindel – Low Star Screamer Amplify is now correctly affected by projectile destroying moves
- Terminator – Fixed an issue with several Kombo Attacks that allowed them to be cancelled into Chill Out (Fatal Blow) during their first 3 startup frames
- Terminator – AI will now correctly use “Terminate” ability