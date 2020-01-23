

Gisteren lieten we al weten dat er een update voor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare zou verschijnen en die is inmiddels ook beschikbaar. Deze update voegt extra loadout slots toe, een uitdaging om de kruisboog mee te verdienen en ook worden er de nodige issues aangepakt.

Dat zijn er behoorlijk veel blijkt nu, gezien de patch notes zijn vrijgegeven. Hieronder alle details van de laatste update op een rijtje en daaruit blijkt wel dat Infinity Ward absoluut niet stil heeft gezeten.

Lees het onderstaande overzicht zeker even door om te zien of de issues waar jij last van had nu zijn opgelost.