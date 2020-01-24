BioWare’s Anthem heeft een ruige start gehad, dat zal niemand ontgaan zijn. Ondanks de enorme hoeveelheid negatieve feedback blijft de ontwikkelaar stug doorgaan met het onderhouden en dat werk neemt de vorm van een nieuwe update aan.
Het gaat hier om update 1.62 en die verlengt het Icetide seizoen tot februari. Tot wanneer dit precies wordt verlengd, is niet duidelijk. Je kunt in ieder geval nog wat langer aan de slag met Freeplay events, Weekly Strongholds, Challenges en de Seasons Store voordat het verdwijnt.
Daarnaast zijn er ook wat fixes meegekomen met deze patch die je hieronder kunt bekijken.
New Features
- Icetide Season (Freeplay events, Weekly Strongholds, Challenges, Seasons Store) has been extended to run through February.
Bug Fixes & Improvements
- Reduced the wait time to start Time Trial races from 60 seconds to 20 seconds.
- Tyrant Mine should now be available in the seasonal Icetide challenge rotation.
- This was supposed to be in with Icetide, however there was an issue that emerged in testing. We didn’t feel comfortable releasing Tyrant Mine until we could fully resolve this issue.
- Fixed an issue where seasonal wreaths were playing their collection sound effect when they spawned into the world incorrectly.
- Weekly Stronghold challenge completion credit is now correctly tracking based on completed strongholds and not how many players are in the session at the time of completion.
- The “Soldier’s Reward” inversion is now correctly using its own icon as intended.
- Fixed an issue that was preventing the electric orbs from correctly spawning in the arachnid defense annex in the Tyrant Mine.
- Resolved a problem with the Daily: Contracts challenge where the amount of minor crystal rewarded was incorrect. Challenge will now correctly grant 500 crystals.
- We’ve raised the First Fog wall in the Heart of Rage to prevent gaining score multiplier earlier than intended.
- Resolved issues with the Frost Master challenge not properly displaying whether or not Left Out In The Cold had been completed.
- Resolved issues with Collection: Left Out In The Cold being blocked by an issue with some wreaths. For those who are unable to interact with any more wreaths but the challenge has not been completed, entering freeplay will automatically complete the challenge.
- Resolved an issue with the Time Trials not tracking progress towards challenges.
- Resolved issue where players were unable to access the Seasonal Store from the Launch Bay.
Hou er maar mee op BioWare, dit wordt niks meer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mAUY1J8KizU
Wanneer komt de 2.0 versie van dit baggerspel?
Letterlijk elke mission doe je hetzelfde. Geen stipje variatie
Ik speel het nog wel eens, dan weliswaar niet langer dan een x aantal tijd. Zo blijft het voor mij leuk om een ander spel even af te wisselen. Potentie is er nog wel alleen hebben velen (logisch) geen geduld om nog heel veel langer te wachten op anthem 2.0. Als die er überhaupt al komt.
@Anoniem-8482: shit, ik wou net vragen: Spelen mensen dit nog?