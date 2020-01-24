Vorig jaar kwam Ghost Recon: Breakpoint uit en deze game werd wisselend, maar over het algemeen erg matig ontvangen. Het voorgaande deel, Wildlands, was een stuk beter en hoewel de game al uit 2017 stamt, krijgt de titel zo nu en dan nog een nieuwe update.

Er is nu een nieuwe update beschikbaar en die is nogal aan de forse kant met zo’n 24GB, dat kost dus enige tijd om te downloaden. Het gaat om update 1.30 en het is opmerkelijk dat deze zo groot is, omdat er eigenlijk geen nieuwe content wordt toegevoegd. Het gaat met name om diverse bug fixes en andere problemen die met deze update verholpen worden.

Hieronder kan je alle patch notes van update 1.30 checken.