

Massive Entertainment heeft aangekondigd dat The Division 2 een paar ingrijpende veranderingen zal krijgen met betrekking tot het lootsysteem. Nu was al aangekondigd dat ze hier aanpassingen in zouden gaan doen, maar nu heeft de ontwikkelaar ook meer specifieke details bekendgemaakt.

De onderstaande updates zullen tegelijkertijd met Episode 3 uitgerold worden en die moet in februari verschijnen, lang zal het dus niet meer duren. Een van de belangrijkste opties is het (her)kalibratiesysteem, waarmee spelers Talents uit gear kunnen halen, dat kunnen opslaan en wanneer nodig weer in andere gear kunnen investeren.

Dit geeft spelers meer vrijheid en overzicht met betrekking tot het statische gedeelte van alle items die je in de game hebt. Daarnaast zal de effectiviteit van de Skills duidelijker getoond worden met het nieuwe ‘Skill Tier’ systeem. Hieronder per onderdeel meer specifieke toelichting.