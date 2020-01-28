

Er zijn weer diverse nieuwe games in de PlayStation Store verschenen als zijnde onderdeel van de wekelijkse PlayStation Store update. Dat brengt ons zoals altijd bij een totaaloverzicht van alles wat nu beschikbaar is en wat er nog aankomt. Enkel voor komende downloadbare content zul je even de PlayStation Store in de gaten moeten houden.

Games

Vanaf 29 januari

Balthazar’s Dream (Release Bundle) (PS4)

Lode Runner Legacy (PS4)

Milo’s Quest (PS4)

Music Racer (PS4)

Vanaf 30 januari

Arcade Archives TECMO BOWL (PS4)

CODE SHIFTER (PS4)

Patapon 2 Remastered (PS4)

Sisters Royale (PS4)

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III (PS4)

Throw Anything (PS4)

Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times (PS4)

Vanaf 31 januari

Arc of Alchemist (PS4)

Ash of Gods: Redemption (PS4)

Heroland (PS4)

Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition Pre-order (PS4)

oOo: Ascension (PS4)

Reknum (PS4)

Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge (PS4)

Downloadbare content

3on3 Freestyle (PS4)

Darwin Project (PS4)

Paraiso Island (PS4)

Bus Simulator (PS4)

Dying Light (PS4)

Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (PS4)

Audica (PS4)