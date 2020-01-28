Er zijn weer diverse nieuwe games in de PlayStation Store verschenen als zijnde onderdeel van de wekelijkse PlayStation Store update. Dat brengt ons zoals altijd bij een totaaloverzicht van alles wat nu beschikbaar is en wat er nog aankomt. Enkel voor komende downloadbare content zul je even de PlayStation Store in de gaten moeten houden.
Games
- World of Simulators Bundle – €49,99 (PS4)
- The Giants Bundle – €29,99 (PS4)
- The Dark Eye Bundle – €39,99 (PS4)
- Firefighters – The Simulation Platinum Bundle – €34,99 (PS4)
- Firechief Bundle – €49,99 (PS4)
- Everyday Heroes Bundle – €34,99 (PS4)
- World of Farming Bundle – €34,99 (PS4)
- It Came From Space and Ate Our Brains – €14,99 (PS4)
- Journey to the Savage Planet – €29,99 (PS4)
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – €21,99 (PS4)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition – €59,99 (PS4)
- SMITE Digital Deluxe Edition 2020 – €49,99 (PS4)
- SMITE Season Pass 2020 – €34,99 (PS4)
- Wired Italian Adventure Bundle – €29,99 (PS4)
- Paraiso Island – Gratis (PS4)
- Viking Days – €6,19 (PS VR)
Vanaf 29 januari
- Balthazar’s Dream (Release Bundle) (PS4)
- Lode Runner Legacy (PS4)
- Milo’s Quest (PS4)
- Music Racer (PS4)
Vanaf 30 januari
- Arcade Archives TECMO BOWL (PS4)
- CODE SHIFTER (PS4)
- Patapon 2 Remastered (PS4)
- Sisters Royale (PS4)
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III (PS4)
- Throw Anything (PS4)
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times (PS4)
Vanaf 31 januari
- Arc of Alchemist (PS4)
- Ash of Gods: Redemption (PS4)
- Heroland (PS4)
- Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition Pre-order (PS4)
- oOo: Ascension (PS4)
- Reknum (PS4)
- Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge (PS4)
Downloadbare content
3on3 Freestyle (PS4)
- Mega Pass-seizoensfinale – €15,99
- Mega Pass-seizoensfinalebundel – €36,99
Darwin Project (PS4)
- Ramen Snack – €1,99
- Ramen Dinner – €9,99
- Ramen Binge – €19,99
- Ramen Stockpile – €39,99
Paraiso Island (PS4)
- Unbreakable Tools – €4,99
- Restaurant – €4,99
- Mysterious Stranger – €4,99
- Hotel – €4,99
- Carnivale Pack – €4,99
- Day of the Dead – €4,99
- Bahamas Relief – €4,99
Bus Simulator (PS4)
- MAN Bus Pack 1 – €5,99
Dying Light (PS4)
- Shu-krijgerbundel – €2,99
Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4)
- Earth 2 Dark Knight-skin – Gratis
DiRT Rally 2.0 (PS4)
- Ford Fiesta Rallycross (STARD) – €1,39
- Mini Cooper SX1 – €1,39
- Renault Clio R.S. RX – €1,39
- Season 4 – Stage 3 Liveries – Gratis
Audica (PS4)
- ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ – The Weeknd – €1,99
- ‘GDFR’ – Flo Rida ft. Sage The Gemini and Lookas – €1,99
- ‘Juice’ – Lizzo – €1,99
- ‘The Mother We Share’ – CHVRCHES – €1,99
- DLC Pack 04 – €6,99
