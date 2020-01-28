

Eind vorig jaar had er een forse update voor Ghost Recon: Breakpoint moeten verschijnen, maar Ubisoft stelde die update toen uit naar januari. Vandaag is het zover, de update is uitgerold en het betreft hier versie 1.1.0. Deze update komt met een hele lange lijst aan allerlei fixes, verbeteringen en wat nieuwe features en daarvoor verwijzen we je graag naar het onderstaande overzicht.

De update is 13.7GB op de PlayStation 4 en dus aan de forse kant. Samen met alle aanpassingen ter verbetering van de ervaring is ook het live evenement van The Terminator live gegaan. Hieronder een trailer van dat evenement en daaronder de patch notes.