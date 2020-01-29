Nu we steeds dichterbij de PlayStation 5 onthulling komen, leek het Redditor Spjs een leuk idee om te kijken hoe het er nu eigenlijk in 2013 aan toe ging. De PlayStation 4 persconferentie werd bijvoorbeeld aangekondigd op 31 januari en uiteindelijk vond het op 20 februari plaats, tijdens de PlayStation Meeting in New York. Het is vandaag 29 januari, dus we waren in 2013 op deze dag nog maar twee dagen verwijderd van de persconferentie aankondiging.

Sony is niet per se een bedrijf van patronen en herhaling, maar het zou ons niet verbazen als ze met de onthulling van de PS5 een soortgelijk traject hanteren als toen met de PS4. De geruchten alvorens de onthulling van de PS4 waren destijds al wel wat concreter, maar dat kwam omdat de development portal van de PS4 voor ontwikkelaars gehackt was. Toen lekte uit dat de codenaam Orbis was en wat de PS4 in principe allemaal voor hardware had.

Desalniettemin heeft Sony in aanloop naar de PS5 onthulling meer vrijgegeven over de console dan dat zij met de PS4 destijds hebben gedaan. Zo weten we al dat er een SSD in zit en wat zoal de focus zal zijn van de PS5 als het gaat om de DualShock 5.

Mocht je nieuwsgierig zijn hoe het nieuws in die tijd naar buiten kwam, dan tref je hieronder een leuke tijdlijn in aanloop naar de PlayStation 4 PlayStation Meeting.

Mei 2011

Geek.com: PlayStation 4 is in development

GameSpot: Sources claim next Xbox reveal at E3 2011

Ars Technica: PlayStation 4 may be using less-expensive components than PS3

Juni 2011

Eurogamer: No new Xbox reveal at E3 2011

Digital Trends: The next Xbox may debut at E3 2012, according to Crytek

Juli 2011

DigiTimes: Sony to start production of PS4 by end of year

Augustus 2011

Bethesda: No Next-Gen PS4 or Xbox 720 until 2014

September 2011

GameSpot: Sources claim PlayStation 4 in early 2013

Oktober 2011

GameSpot: PlayStation 4 games entering early development stage

November 2011

Engadget: Xbox 360 successor rumored to make an appearance at CES 2012

GameSpot: Ubisoft and EA have PlayStation 4 development kits

Eurogamer: Guerilla making a new Killzone for PlayStation 4

Sony: it would be “undesirable” for PS4 to launch significantly later than the competition

December 2011

Game Rant: NAugustushty Dog Finds Work on Next-Gen Consoles ‘Terrifying’

Leaked Pastebin Document

Januari 2012

The Guardian: Xbox 720 did not make an appearance at CES 2012

PlayStation LifeStyle: Sony Informs Third Parties That PS4 To Be Unveiled at E3 2012

IGN: Xbox 720 Will Be Using Radeon HD 6670, Six Times as Powerful as Current Gen

Kotaku: Sources Say The Next Xbox Will Play Blu-Ray, May Not Play Used Games

Februari 2012

Forbes: Sony is working on a new console with AMD graphics, shifting from Nvidia graphics

Kotaku: Sources Say PlayStation 4 Is Ditching The Cell Processor

Kotaku: The Next Xbox is Code-Named…Durango

Maart 2012

TechRadar: The Next PlayStation is Called Orbis

Kotaku: PlayStation 4 Scheduled For Holiday 2013

April 2012

IGN: Rumor Suggests PlayStation 4 Will Not Play PS3 Games

Fox News: Next Generation PlayStation and Xbox Will Block Used Games

The Verge: Sources report PlayStation 4 chipset based on AMD 8-core CPU, Radeon HD 7670 graphics

CNET: Unreal Engine 3 tech demo pushes next-gen consoles to their limits

Mei 2012

Digital Spy: PlayStation 4 hardware details leaked online

Xbox World Magazine: Xbox 720 Is Super Powerful, Contains 16-Core CPU

Juni 2012

David Jaffe: Next gen consoles will be the last consoles

Sony: No PS4 Announcement During E3 2012

Microsoft: No New Xbox at E3 2012

Business Insider: LEAKED: Microsoft Plans To Release New Xbox For $299 In 2013

Juli 2012

Game Rant: Gaikai Co-Founder Talks Bringing Service To PlayStation 4 For PS3 Backwards Compatibility

Augustus 2012 –

Game Rant: PlayStation 4 in Development Since 2010

Kotaku: “Xbox Durango Development Kit” Sells For $20,000 on eBay

Sep 2012

TIME: Sony Announces New PlayStation 3 at Tokyo Game Show — But Where Is The PlayStation 4?

Nvidia: Next Console Generation Will Be The Last

November 2012

TechRadar: Rumor: massively powerful PS4 dev kit is out

December 2012

Game Rant: PS4 Dev Kits Reveal Hardware Details

Januari 2013

01/07 PlayStation.Blog: Watch the Sony CES 2013 Press Conference Here

01/07 Game Rant: Sony Event Leads to PlayStation 4 Speculation

01/07 Variety: Sony announces 4K TVs at CES 2013

01/08 Gamepur: Sony CEO comments on PlayStation 4 Inquiries after CES 2013

01/18 IGN: Report: Sony Retiring DualShock Design With PS4

01/23 Kotaku: The PlayStation 4 Has A New Controller, Fancy User Accounts And Impressive Specs

01/28 VGLeaks: World Exclusive: PlayStation 4 Orbis Unveiled, GPU Info Inside

01/31 The Verge: Is this the PlayStation 4? Sony says we’ll ‘see the future’ on Februariruary 20th

Februari 2013

02/01 SlashGear: PlayStation 4 details leak: new touchpad-laden controller inbound

02/01 Edge: PS4 Report: More Power than Xbox 720, Media-Sharing Controller, Late 2013 Release

02/08 Daily Mail: Blistering new PlayStation 4 ‘to cost just £270’

02/09 Digital Foundry: Spec analysis: Durango vs. Orbis

02/14 IGN: A Closer Look at the PlayStation 4 Controller Prototype

02/15 SlashGear: PlayStation 4 prototype controller makes a second appearance

02/16 Wall Street Journal: PlayStation 4 will use Gaikai to stream PS3 games

02/18 The Times: Report Suggests $399 PS4 Launch Price

02/19 Crytek CEO: Gaming Consoles Will Never Outdo PCs

02/20 Game Rant: What to Expect From Sony’s PS4 Reveal Event Today

02/20 < De daadwerkelijke onthulling van de PS4