Nu we steeds dichterbij de PlayStation 5 onthulling komen, leek het Redditor Spjs een leuk idee om te kijken hoe het er nu eigenlijk in 2013 aan toe ging. De PlayStation 4 persconferentie werd bijvoorbeeld aangekondigd op 31 januari en uiteindelijk vond het op 20 februari plaats, tijdens de PlayStation Meeting in New York. Het is vandaag 29 januari, dus we waren in 2013 op deze dag nog maar twee dagen verwijderd van de persconferentie aankondiging.
Sony is niet per se een bedrijf van patronen en herhaling, maar het zou ons niet verbazen als ze met de onthulling van de PS5 een soortgelijk traject hanteren als toen met de PS4. De geruchten alvorens de onthulling van de PS4 waren destijds al wel wat concreter, maar dat kwam omdat de development portal van de PS4 voor ontwikkelaars gehackt was. Toen lekte uit dat de codenaam Orbis was en wat de PS4 in principe allemaal voor hardware had.
Desalniettemin heeft Sony in aanloop naar de PS5 onthulling meer vrijgegeven over de console dan dat zij met de PS4 destijds hebben gedaan. Zo weten we al dat er een SSD in zit en wat zoal de focus zal zijn van de PS5 als het gaat om de DualShock 5.
Mocht je nieuwsgierig zijn hoe het nieuws in die tijd naar buiten kwam, dan tref je hieronder een leuke tijdlijn in aanloop naar de PlayStation 4 PlayStation Meeting.
Mei 2011
Geek.com: PlayStation 4 is in development
GameSpot: Sources claim next Xbox reveal at E3 2011
Ars Technica: PlayStation 4 may be using less-expensive components than PS3
Juni 2011
Eurogamer: No new Xbox reveal at E3 2011
Digital Trends: The next Xbox may debut at E3 2012, according to Crytek
Juli 2011
DigiTimes: Sony to start production of PS4 by end of year
Augustus 2011
Bethesda: No Next-Gen PS4 or Xbox 720 until 2014
September 2011
GameSpot: Sources claim PlayStation 4 in early 2013
Oktober 2011
GameSpot: PlayStation 4 games entering early development stage
November 2011
Engadget: Xbox 360 successor rumored to make an appearance at CES 2012
GameSpot: Ubisoft and EA have PlayStation 4 development kits
Eurogamer: Guerilla making a new Killzone for PlayStation 4
Sony: it would be “undesirable” for PS4 to launch significantly later than the competition
December 2011
Game Rant: NAugustushty Dog Finds Work on Next-Gen Consoles ‘Terrifying’
Leaked Pastebin Document
Januari 2012
The Guardian: Xbox 720 did not make an appearance at CES 2012
PlayStation LifeStyle: Sony Informs Third Parties That PS4 To Be Unveiled at E3 2012
IGN: Xbox 720 Will Be Using Radeon HD 6670, Six Times as Powerful as Current Gen
Kotaku: Sources Say The Next Xbox Will Play Blu-Ray, May Not Play Used Games
Februari 2012
Forbes: Sony is working on a new console with AMD graphics, shifting from Nvidia graphics
Kotaku: Sources Say PlayStation 4 Is Ditching The Cell Processor
Kotaku: The Next Xbox is Code-Named…Durango
Maart 2012
TechRadar: The Next PlayStation is Called Orbis
Kotaku: PlayStation 4 Scheduled For Holiday 2013
April 2012
IGN: Rumor Suggests PlayStation 4 Will Not Play PS3 Games
Fox News: Next Generation PlayStation and Xbox Will Block Used Games
The Verge: Sources report PlayStation 4 chipset based on AMD 8-core CPU, Radeon HD 7670 graphics
CNET: Unreal Engine 3 tech demo pushes next-gen consoles to their limits
Mei 2012
Digital Spy: PlayStation 4 hardware details leaked online
Xbox World Magazine: Xbox 720 Is Super Powerful, Contains 16-Core CPU
Juni 2012
David Jaffe: Next gen consoles will be the last consoles
Sony: No PS4 Announcement During E3 2012
Microsoft: No New Xbox at E3 2012
Business Insider: LEAKED: Microsoft Plans To Release New Xbox For $299 In 2013
Juli 2012
Game Rant: Gaikai Co-Founder Talks Bringing Service To PlayStation 4 For PS3 Backwards Compatibility
Augustus 2012 –
Game Rant: PlayStation 4 in Development Since 2010
Kotaku: “Xbox Durango Development Kit” Sells For $20,000 on eBay
Sep 2012
TIME: Sony Announces New PlayStation 3 at Tokyo Game Show — But Where Is The PlayStation 4?
Nvidia: Next Console Generation Will Be The Last
November 2012
TechRadar: Rumor: massively powerful PS4 dev kit is out
December 2012
Game Rant: PS4 Dev Kits Reveal Hardware Details
Januari 2013
01/07 PlayStation.Blog: Watch the Sony CES 2013 Press Conference Here
01/07 Game Rant: Sony Event Leads to PlayStation 4 Speculation
01/07 Variety: Sony announces 4K TVs at CES 2013
01/08 Gamepur: Sony CEO comments on PlayStation 4 Inquiries after CES 2013
01/18 IGN: Report: Sony Retiring DualShock Design With PS4
01/23 Kotaku: The PlayStation 4 Has A New Controller, Fancy User Accounts And Impressive Specs
01/28 VGLeaks: World Exclusive: PlayStation 4 Orbis Unveiled, GPU Info Inside
01/31 The Verge: Is this the PlayStation 4? Sony says we’ll ‘see the future’ on Februariruary 20th
Februari 2013
02/01 SlashGear: PlayStation 4 details leak: new touchpad-laden controller inbound
02/01 Edge: PS4 Report: More Power than Xbox 720, Media-Sharing Controller, Late 2013 Release
02/08 Daily Mail: Blistering new PlayStation 4 ‘to cost just £270’
02/09 Digital Foundry: Spec analysis: Durango vs. Orbis
02/14 IGN: A Closer Look at the PlayStation 4 Controller Prototype
02/15 SlashGear: PlayStation 4 prototype controller makes a second appearance
02/16 Wall Street Journal: PlayStation 4 will use Gaikai to stream PS3 games
02/18 The Times: Report Suggests $399 PS4 Launch Price
02/19 Crytek CEO: Gaming Consoles Will Never Outdo PCs
02/20 Game Rant: What to Expect From Sony’s PS4 Reveal Event Today
02/20 < De daadwerkelijke onthulling van de PS4
Alleen al een plusje voor het zoekwerk!
Top!! Leuk om te zien hoe het met de Ps4 ging. Ik wacht in spanning af op Ps5 reveal nieuws.
Leuk artikel
Ps5 cant wait
Leuk “gevonden” artikel.