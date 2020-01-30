Iedereen die Call of Duty: Modern Warfare dinsdagavond of woensdag heeft opgestart, zal gezien hebben dat er een in-game update beschikbaar was gesteld door Infinity Ward. Geen langdurige periode wachten op de download en installatie dus, maar daarom is de update niet minder belangrijk.
Inmiddels heeft de ontwikkelaar de specifieke details van deze update online gezet en vanzelfsprekend tref je die hieronder. Naast fixes met betrekking tot de balans en andere zaken, zijn er ook wat nieuwe playlist updates doorgevoerd.
Playlist Update
- Added Deathmatch Domination!
- Added Gunfight Custom!
- Shipment 24/7 is back! (Replaces Shoot the Ship)
- Removed Winter Docks
- Moved Capture the Flag into the Quick Play Filter
General Fixes
Weapons:
- MP5: Reduced headshot multiplier, Small reduction to 10mm range
- M4: Small damage decrease to reduce headshot effectiveness, Small range decrease
- M13: Range increase, Small reduction to horizontal recoil, Small damage increase to boost headshot effectiveness
- Crossbow: Players are able to shoot down an enemy Support Helo with only 3 Thermite Bolts. This has been adjusted; 5 to take down a VTOL and 6 to take down a Support Helo and Chopper Gunner
Miscellaneous
- Fix for an exploit in Ground War via ATV
- Fix for missing character model on the LA OpTic CDL skin
- Shipment: Spawn tuning to reduce the frequency of instant deaths and spawn traps. Adjustments to spawn positions around the edge of the map for all modes. New spawn logic for Domination.
- When using keyboard and mouse, a controller button prompt will appear to access the Social Menu while matchmaking. On PC with a PS4 controller, the button prompt will appear as an Xbox prompt. This has been fixed