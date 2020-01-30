

Iedereen die Call of Duty: Modern Warfare dinsdagavond of woensdag heeft opgestart, zal gezien hebben dat er een in-game update beschikbaar was gesteld door Infinity Ward. Geen langdurige periode wachten op de download en installatie dus, maar daarom is de update niet minder belangrijk.

Inmiddels heeft de ontwikkelaar de specifieke details van deze update online gezet en vanzelfsprekend tref je die hieronder. Naast fixes met betrekking tot de balans en andere zaken, zijn er ook wat nieuwe playlist updates doorgevoerd.