Ubisoft heeft Rainbow Six Siege van een nieuwe update voorzien, die vorige week al voor de pc verscheen. Nu is update 1.81 ook beschikbaar voor de PS4 en zorgt het voor de nodige veranderingen in de gameplay. Een balans aanpassing springt er het meeste uit en zal voor de dagelijkse spelers toch even wennen zijn.

Met deze update wordt de ADS (Aim Down Sight) van alle type wapens langzamer gemaakt. Houd er dus rekening mee dat je na deze update wat meer tijd nodig zult hebben om langs de loop van je wapen te kijken. Daarnaast worden ook enkele Operators aangepast en hier en daar wat bugs verholpen.

De volledige patch notes kan je hieronder bekijken.

Balancing

ADS

ADS time increased for all weapons.

Assault rifles: from 0.30s to 0.40s

DMRs: from 0.30s up to 0.40s

SMGs: from 0.20s up to 0.30s

LMGs: from 0.40s up to 0.45s

Pistol: 0.10s up to 0.20s

SMG in secondary slots: 0.10s up to 0.275s*

Shotguns: 0.20s up to 0.25s

*(Modified based on feedback from Test Server)

Blackbeard

We support great beards and more decision-making.

ADS penalization will only apply when Blackbeard’s Gun Shield is equipped.

Weapons without the Gun Shield will maintain the same ADS timings as any other AR.

Weapons with the Gun Shield will retain the same ADS timings from before.

The Angled Grip will affect the SCAR with and without the Gun Shield equipped.

Echo

Echo forgot to activate 2SV.

Echo can now be called by Dokkaebi.

Echo now drops a phone when killed with Dokkaebi present.

When hacked, access to the Yokai cameras is also granted for Attackers.

Yokai now has lights that show only when NOT cloaked, and Yokai drone lights will change to reflect it is hacked.

Ela

A little more princess, a little less Nerferella.

Reduced recoil on Scorpion Evo3 for the first 16 shots, any proceeding shots will retain previous recoil pattern.

Finka

The juice is loose.

Increased Finka’s Spear .308 damage to 42 (up from 38).

Jäger

Wamai giving Jäger a run for his money.

Reduced Jäger’s 416-C damage to 38 (down from 43).

Maestro

Maestro joins the No-ACOG club.

ACOG removed from Maestro’s ALDA.

Ying

New and improved Candelas! Great for flashing enemies and not just your team!

Candela’s now have a new outline that is visible only to Ying.

Improved distribution of Cluster Flashes to make the flash more reliable.

Number of pellets per Candela increased to 7 (up from 6) – (1 at floor level, 3 at around hip level and 3 at head level).

Pellets detonation time reduced to 0.3s (from 1s on throw and 2.5s on deploy).

Pellets that bounce on environmental props maintain their velocity instead of falling and detonating on the floor.

Candela explosion minor VFX improvements.

FMG9

Increased FMG9 damage to 34 (up from 30) for Nokk and Smoke.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

FIXED – Attackers can sometimes go through barricaded windows while attempting to hotbreach without detonating the breaching charge.

FIXED – Crashing if Lesion is pushed back by an airjab while trying to pull out a GU mine at the same time.

Operators

FIXED – Jackal can’t scan footsteps while within the warning area of a Mute jammer. He can now scan footsteps while in the warning area – making it more in alignment with all other Operator gadgets and abilities that can be used while still in the warning area of a jammer.

FIXED – A rolling Candela that stops on a staircase will slide downstairs before detonating. Candelas will now stop and stay in place where they activated, even on stairs or uneven surfaces.

FIXED – Glaz’s Holographic Sight has a larger and thicker red reticle than other Russian Holographic Sights.FIXED –

FIXED – After being affected by Thatcher’s EMP, Yokai’s blue lights remain dark even when being operated.

FIXED – Castle’s Nail Gun remains present and clips while deploying his Armor Panels.

Level Design

FIXED – Invisible collision at the skylight of EXT Roof Top of Kafe for sticky deployable gadgets.

FIXED – Wall studs are not destroyed when a reinforced wall is first broken by Maverick and then shot by Zofia’s impact grenade.

User Experience