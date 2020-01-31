Een game die al even in ontwikkeling is, maar nauwelijks aandacht heeft gekregen is Drone Champions League. We kregen de game vorig jaar op de gamescom in actie te zien en gezegd mag worden is dat het best wel een leuke game lijkt te worden. Sindsdien is het stil rondom deze titel, maar de game is nu wel bijna klaar.
De uitgever van deze titel, THQ Nordic, heeft laten weten dat Drone Champions League – The Game vanaf 18 februari verkrijgbaar is voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One en pc. Hieronder een nieuwe trailer die wat meer van de game laat zien en voor aanvullende informatie verwijzen we je graag naar onze preview.
De game krijgt een adviesprijs van €39,99, dus dat is erg schappelijk.
- Authenticity: DCL The Game is modelled closely on real-life drone flight behaviour – so close that the top performing pilots in the game can compete in the DCL Draft Selection, where pilots will be drafted to real-life racing teams competing in the DCL.
- Four distinct flight modes: select from four different models: Arcade mode is perfect for beginners, thanks to the automated altitude control and simplified controls. GPS Mode flies like your standard camera drone, with stabilisation and altitude control. ANGLE MODE, also known as stabilised mode on some models is available on most amateur racing drones. ACRO MODE gives the pilot more control, this is how real drone racing and freestyle pilots control their drones.
- Game modes: free flight, time attack and online multiplayer (up to 30 people).
- Choose from 27 different tracks ranging from Torino (Italy), the Great Wall of China (China), Laax (Switzerland), Neom (Saudi Arabia), to many other racing locations.
- Physical presets: choose from three unique physical presets for your drone: lightweight, DC19-Standard, and heavyweight for a very different flight behaviour. Highly realistic flight physics in these three set ups keeps competition balanced.
- Leaderboard: Global leaderboard for each platform.