

Een game die al even in ontwikkeling is, maar nauwelijks aandacht heeft gekregen is Drone Champions League. We kregen de game vorig jaar op de gamescom in actie te zien en gezegd mag worden is dat het best wel een leuke game lijkt te worden. Sindsdien is het stil rondom deze titel, maar de game is nu wel bijna klaar.

De uitgever van deze titel, THQ Nordic, heeft laten weten dat Drone Champions League – The Game vanaf 18 februari verkrijgbaar is voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One en pc. Hieronder een nieuwe trailer die wat meer van de game laat zien en voor aanvullende informatie verwijzen we je graag naar onze preview.

De game krijgt een adviesprijs van €39,99, dus dat is erg schappelijk.