Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is nu ruim twee weken beschikbaar en in onze review beloonden we de game met een erg mooi cijfer. Toch is de game natuurlijk niet helemaal perfect en dat weet ontwikkelaar CyberConnect2 ook. De studio zit gelukkig niet stil, want er is een nieuwe patch uitgebracht.
Update 1.04 heeft geen hele uitgebreide changelog, maar komt toch met enkele fijne aanpassingen. Zo zijn de laadtijden wanneer je naar een nieuw gebied reist nu verkort, iets dat natuurlijk altijd prettig is. Daarnaast zijn er ook een paar specifieke issues opgelost.
De patch notes van update 1.04 voor Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot zie je hieronder.
- Reduced load times when traveling from one area to another.
- Issue where players were unable to accept the Sub-Story “Telekinesis Training” (Saiyan Arc Episode 3), if they saved and loaded their Save Data after fighting Tien.
- Issue that caused the Main Story icon to not be displayed if you save and load your Save Data after clearing the Main Story “The Longest Three Hours” (Saiyan Arc Episode 5).
- Issue where Chi Chi cannot be found on the field if you accept the Sub Story “Goten’s Growth” (Buu Arc Episode 1) and clear the Main Story without completing the Sub Story.
- Issue that caused Characters related to the Main or Sub Story to not appear, if that specific character is already found within the field as a Villainous Enemy.
- (Only for Xbox One) Issue where users where users would go straight to the Title Screen without viewing the Opening Cinematic.
Mooi hopelijk laad het dan de dlcs een stuk sneller. Game vlederweek uitgespeeld wat een topgame!