

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is nu ruim twee weken beschikbaar en in onze review beloonden we de game met een erg mooi cijfer. Toch is de game natuurlijk niet helemaal perfect en dat weet ontwikkelaar CyberConnect2 ook. De studio zit gelukkig niet stil, want er is een nieuwe patch uitgebracht.

Update 1.04 heeft geen hele uitgebreide changelog, maar komt toch met enkele fijne aanpassingen. Zo zijn de laadtijden wanneer je naar een nieuw gebied reist nu verkort, iets dat natuurlijk altijd prettig is. Daarnaast zijn er ook een paar specifieke issues opgelost.

De patch notes van update 1.04 voor Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot zie je hieronder.