De Europese PlayStation Store heeft vandaag weer een update gekregen en die brengt best wel wat nieuwe games met zich mee, waaronder Zombie Army 4: Dead War. Naast dat er vandaag verschillende games uitkomen, staat er ook nog het een en ander voor de komende dagen op het programma.
Verder zien we nog dat er een demo is verschenen van Horror Stories en natuurlijk ontbreekt het nodige aan downloadbare content niet. Hieronder zoals altijd het volledige overzicht van alle nieuwe content.
Games
- Dawn of Fear – €19,99 (PS4)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s – €7,99 (PS4)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – €7,99 (PS4)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 – €7,99 (PS4)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 – €7,99 (PS4)
- Fujii – €21,99 (PS VR)
- Just a Phrase by POWGI – €7,99 (PS4)
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 – €69,99 (PS4)
- Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition – €89,99
- Nerved – €8,99 (PS4)
- Pro Deer Hunting – €10,99 (PS4)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics – €17,99 (PS4)
- Track Mayhem – €7,99 (PS4)
- War Theatre – €9,99 (PS4)
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War – €49,99 (PS4)
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War Deluxe Edition – €59,99 (PS4)
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe Edition – €79,99 (PS4)
Vanaf 5 februari
- 7th Sector (PS4)
- 7th Sector Collector’s Edition (PS4)
- Indie Darling Bundle vol. 2 (PS4)
- Zero Zero Zero Zero (PS4)
Vanaf 6 februari
- Arcade Archives SAINT DRAGON (PS4)
- Throw Anything (PS4)
Vanaf 7 februari
- Don’t Even Think (PS4)
- Don’t Even Think: Starter Bundle (Full Game+ 500 D Points) (PS4)
- Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes (PS4)
Demo’s
- Horror Stories (PS4)
Downloadbare content
Dauntless (PS4)
- 500 platinum – €4,99
Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PS4)
- FG-42 Automatic Rifle Bundle – €4,99
- Repeater Rifle Bundle – €4,99
- Season Pass One – €34,99
- Solid Gold Weapon Skins – €3,99
- Undead Airman Character – €4,99
- Undercover Karl Outfit – €4,99
World of Tanks (PS4)
- PS+ Bevoorradingsbundel – Gratis
Firewall Zero Hour (PS4)
- Contractor Bear – €3,99
- Contractor Dom – €3,99
Darwin Project (PS4)
- Starter Pack – €15,99
Knights of Valour (PS4)
- PS Plus Color Pack – Sunny Swimming – Gratis
Monster Energy Supercross 3 (PS4)
- Credits Multiplier – €4,99
- Outfit Starting Pack – €2,99
- Season Pass – €29,99
The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III (PS4)
- Artifacts of The Forgotten King – €1,99
- Bounty Hunter Epic Item Pack – €0,99
- Chimerling Minipet – €0,99
- Domovoly Minipet – €0,99
- Elementalist Epic Item Set – €0,99
- Igor Minipet – €0,99
- Katarina Epic Item Set – €0,99
- Phlogistoneer Epic Item Pack – €0,99
- Protector Epic Item Pack – €0,99
- Umbralist Epic Item Pack – €0,99
Ik pak de demo mee