De Europese PlayStation Store heeft vandaag weer een update gekregen en die brengt best wel wat nieuwe games met zich mee, waaronder Zombie Army 4: Dead War. Naast dat er vandaag verschillende games uitkomen, staat er ook nog het een en ander voor de komende dagen op het programma.

Verder zien we nog dat er een demo is verschenen van Horror Stories en natuurlijk ontbreekt het nodige aan downloadbare content niet. Hieronder zoals altijd het volledige overzicht van alle nieuwe content.

Games

Vanaf 5 februari

  • 7th Sector (PS4)
  • 7th Sector Collector’s Edition (PS4)
  • Indie Darling Bundle vol. 2 (PS4)
  • Zero Zero Zero Zero (PS4)

Vanaf 6 februari

  • Arcade Archives SAINT DRAGON (PS4)
  • Throw Anything (PS4)

Vanaf 7 februari

  • Don’t Even Think (PS4)
  • Don’t Even Think: Starter Bundle (Full Game+ 500 D Points) (PS4)
  • Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes (PS4)

Demo’s

Downloadbare content

Dauntless (PS4)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PS4)

World of Tanks (PS4)

Firewall Zero Hour (PS4)

Darwin Project (PS4)

Knights of Valour (PS4)

Monster Energy Supercross 3 (PS4)

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III (PS4)