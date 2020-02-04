

Vanaf vandaag ligt Zombie Army 4: Dead War in de winkels en dat betekent ook dat de Trophies online zijn gegaan op het PlayStation Network. Dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht van te verzamelen Trophies en het gaat een aardige uitdaging worden om de game platinum te halen.

Afgezien van diverse Trophies voor acties en doelstellingen, zul je ook elk level op de hoogste moeilijkheidsgraad moeten zien te voltooien. Trommel ook je vrienden zeker even op, want elk level moet je in coöp met vier man uitspelen.

Platinum

How’s that for a slice of fried Platinum?

-Win all other trophies to take your place as the world’s greatest apocalypse survivor.

Goud

Hail to the king, baby!

-Reach Rank 100.

Zilver

Gore soaked

-Reach Rank 50.

This is no Sunday School picnic!

-Complete the Campaign on Hard difficulty.

That’s a lot of them, and only 4 of us

-Complete every campaign level with a full team of four players.

I can do anything I want. I got guns

-Complete the weapon mastery for 3 weapons.

You’ve got red on you

-Perform 50 Takedowns in total.

Double tap

-Finish a level with 5 or less zombies resurrecting.

Every bullet counts

-Get 3 headshots with one bullet.

Leave the limbs you’ve lost

-Sever 10,000 limbs.

Come and get it! It’s a running buffet!

-Kill 20+ enemies with 1 explosive.

Brons

Choo choo!

-Complete Dead Ahead on any difficulty.

The boat can leave now… Tell the crew

-Complete Death Canal on any difficulty.

Weird science

-Complete Meat Locker on any difficulty.

Look mummy! A shark!

-Complete Zombie Zoo on any difficulty.

In the dark dark woods…

-Complete Rotten Coast on any difficulty.

All of this has happened before…

-Complete Molten Nightmare on any difficulty.

All roads lead to Rome

-Complete All Roads Lead To Hell! on any difficulty.

You’re all going to die down here

-Complete Hell Base! on any difficulty.

He did Nazi that coming

-Complete Hell Machine! on any difficulty.

Into the deep

-Complete consecutive 12 Waves and escape from the Horde Map “Into the Darkness”.

Take a little bit of Italy with you

-Complete consecutive 12 Waves and escape from the Horde Map “Villa Della Morte”.

I told you we should have gone to the beach

-Complete consecutive 12 Waves and escape from the Horde Map “Dead in the Water”.

Not today you won’t

-Complete consecutive 12 Waves and escape from the Horde Map “The Bitter End”.

Just me and my trusty sidearm

-Reach wave 6 on any Horde Map without picking up a Primary or Secondary weapon.

I’m a survivor!

-Complete 20 waves in a row on any Horde Map.

A gross gross

-Survive 144 Waves in total.

Blood splattered

-Reach Rank 5.

Gold

-Earn a Gold Medal on any chapter.

Well equipped

-Complete a level with 5 Gold Level Perks equipped.

Weapons expert

-Complete the weapon mastery for any weapon.

Hoarder

-Find all Journals, Comics, and hidden Weapon Upgrade Tokens.

Send me an angel

-Perform all Heroic Actions.

Gotcha, didn’t I?

-Kill all Zombie Hand collectibles.

Groovy

-Change your characters appearance, such as with a hat or costume.

Is it over?

-Complete the Campaign on any difficulty.

Stand back boy!

-Kill 3 enemies with one blast from a Preacher.

Kill of the week

-Drop a Shell Cargo Pallet on a Zombie.

Shoot it, man! Shoot it in the head!

-Headshot a Zombie post resurrection.

Say goodbye, creep!

-Kill a Zombie using the Blade Melee Special Attack.

Give me something to shoot!

-Kill a Sniper whilst they are jumping between vantage points.

The bigger they are…

-Kill 5 Heavies with takedowns.

I never liked them anyway

-Kill a friend who has resurrected as a zombie.

Take them down screaming

-Perform a Takedown on a Blind Screamer.

Shock therapy

-Kill 20 zombies with Electric Punch Special Attack.

Cleanup on aisle 4!

-Kill a Suicider with his own explosives.

Zombie killin’ machine

-Kill 5000 enemies of any kind.

Cranial blowout!

-Get an unbroken 10-headshot streak.

Got your back

-Kill 50 enemies that are actively attacking other players.

A friend in need

-Revive other players 50 times.

What did you say, Blain?

-Complete 4 level sections without using a medkit.

Chain reaction

-Kill 50 Zombies in a row without missing a shot.