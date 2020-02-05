Voor Fortnite is vandaag een nieuwe update beschikbaar gesteld met versienummer 2.55. We zijn nog slechts enkele weken verwijderd van de start van Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, maar alvorens het zover is brengt Epic Games aardig wat fixes naar de game.
Er zijn met deze nieuwe update wat bugs opgelost, zoals progressie die soms niet opgeslagen werd en de besturing werkt weer naar behoren in de “Old School” modus.
De changelog van deze update tref je in zijn totaliteit hieronder.
BATTLE ROYALE:
New console players may have matchmaking issues when first linking their account
Description
When a new player on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch first links their Epic account, they may have trouble finding a match.
Platforms
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Workaround
Restarting the game and returning to the lobby should resolve the issue.
Progress for “Earn Gold Scavenger Medals” Rippley vs. Sludge Overtime Challenge not tracking.
Description
Progress for the “Earn Gold Scavenger Medals” Rippley vs. Sludge Overtime Challenge may not track at times.
Platforms
All
Completion not saved for “Search Chests in a single match” Challenge.
Description
If a player completes the “Search Chests in a single match” Chaos Rising Challenge after completing the “Save yourself from fall damage by landing in a Hideout” Trick Shot Challenge, their completion of the former may not be saved.
Discussion Thread
Reddit thread
Platforms
All
Sidegrading feature present in competitive playlists.
Description
We’re aware that the Sidegrading feature is present in competitive playlists. This is unintentional — the feature will be disabled in competitive playlists in our next major release.
Platforms
All
CREATIVE:
During round-based games, players may be unable to shoot their weapons or aim down sights after respawning
Description
Players may be unable to shoot weapons or aim down sights after new round starts in Creative games.
Workaround
Resetting the controls or keybinds back to “Old School” will allow players to shoot again.
Platforms
All
Unable to aim down sights after being eliminated
Description
Some players are unable to aim down sights after being eliminated in a Creative match.
Platforms
PC
Work Around
Resetting the controls or keybinds back to “Old School” will allow players to shoot again.
MOBILE:
Mobile swipe-up feature may close app on players.
Description
The swipe-up feature on my has been reported to be interfering with buttons near the bottom of the screen or closing the app on players.
Platforms
iOS
