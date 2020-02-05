Description

Progress for the “Earn Gold Scavenger Medals” Rippley vs. Sludge Overtime Challenge may not track at times. Platforms

All

Completion not saved for “Search Chests in a single match” Challenge.

Description

If a player completes the “Search Chests in a single match” Chaos Rising Challenge after completing the “Save yourself from fall damage by landing in a Hideout” Trick Shot Challenge, their completion of the former may not be saved.

Platforms

All

Sidegrading feature present in competitive playlists.

Description

We’re aware that the Sidegrading feature is present in competitive playlists. This is unintentional — the feature will be disabled in competitive playlists in our next major release.

Platforms

All

CREATIVE:

During round-based games, players may be unable to shoot their weapons or aim down sights after respawning

Description

Players may be unable to shoot weapons or aim down sights after new round starts in Creative games.

Workaround

Resetting the controls or keybinds back to “Old School” will allow players to shoot again.

Platforms

All

Unable to aim down sights after being eliminated

Description

Some players are unable to aim down sights after being eliminated in a Creative match.

Platforms

PC

Work Around

Resetting the controls or keybinds back to “Old School” will allow players to shoot again.

MOBILE:

Mobile swipe-up feature may close app on players.

Description

The swipe-up feature on my has been reported to be interfering with buttons near the bottom of the screen or closing the app on players.

Platforms

iOS