Naast dat er gisteren een reeks topgames in de aanbieding gingen, is er nog een andere sale van start gegaan in de PlayStation Store. Het betreft hier een ‘uitverkoop’ die zich richt op downloadbare content voor diverse games.
Ruim 100 uitbreidingen en seizoenspassen zijn momenteel in de aanbieding en voor het complete overzicht kan je hier terecht. Hieronder hebben we alle deals voor je op een rijtje gezet, inclusief de prijs.
- Mortal Kombat X XL Pack – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Battlefield 4 Premium – Van €39,99 voor €5,99
- Goat Simulator DLC Bundle – Van €21,99 voor €8,79
- Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass – Van €29,99 voor €9,89
- Goat Simulator: GoatZ – Van €5,49 voor €2,19
- Goat Simulator: Payday – Van €5,49 voor €2,19
- Goat Simulator: Waste of Space – Van €5,49 voor €2,19
- Goat MMO Simulator – Van €5,49 voor €2,19
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
- Watch_Dogs 2 – Season Pass – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
- Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- Mafia III Season Pass – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- Marvels Avengers: Infinity War Movie-levelpakket – Van €2,99 voor €0,89
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season of Infamy: Most Wanted – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- Batman: Arkham Knight A Matter of Family – Van €6,99 voor €2,09
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Watch_Dogs Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Far Cry 4 Season pass – Van €29,99 voor €9,89
- Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Darksiders III Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- Tropico 6 – Llama of Wall Street – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Seizoenkaart – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Lord of the Hunt – Van €9,99 voor €1,99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Seizoenskaart – Van €24,99 voor €4,99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor De heldere heer – Van €9,99 voor €1,99
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Season Pass – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Seizoenskaart – Van €14,99 voor €4,49
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Story Expansion Pass – Van €24,99 voor €12,49
- Battlefield 4 Soldier Shortcut Bundle – Van €24,99 voor €4,99
- Battlefield 4 Ultimate Shortcut Bundle – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- Battlefield 4 Vehicle Shortcut Bundle – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
- Batman: Arkham Knight Batmobile-skin met jaren 70-thema – Van €0,99 voor €0,49
- Batman: Arkham Knight 1989 Movie Batmobile Pack – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
- Batman: Arkham Knight 1st Appearance Batman-skin – Van €0,99 voor €0,49
- Batman: Arkham Knight 2008 Tumbler Batmobile-pakket – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
- Batman: Arkham Knight Kop of munt – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
- Batman: Arkham Knight Skin pack: Bat-familie – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
- Batman: Arkham Knight Kostuum Batman Beyond – Van €0,99 voor €0,50
- Batman: Arkham Knight Batman-televisieserie Batmobile-pakket – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
- Batman: Arkham Knight De wraak van Catwoman – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
- Batman: Arkham Knight Misdaadbestrijder-uitdaging pack nr.1 – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
- Batman: Arkham Knight Misdaadbestrijdingspakket 2 – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
- Batman: Arkham Knight Misdaadbestrijdingspakket 3 – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
- Batman: Arkham Knight Misdaadbestrijdingspakket 4 – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
- Batman: Arkham Knight Misdaadbestrijdingspakket 5 – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
- Batman: Arkham Knight Kostuum Batman Dark Knight Returns – Van €0,99 voor €0,49
- Batman: Arkham Knight GCPD Lockdown – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
- Batman: Arkham Knight Original Arkham Batmobile – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
- Batman: Arkham Knight Prototype Batmobile Skin – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
- Batman: Arkham Knight Batmobile-skin met Riddler-thema – Van €0,99 voor €0,49
- Batman: Arkham Knight Pakket met Robin- en Batmobile-skins – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
- Batman: Arkham Knight WayneTech-circuitpakket – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Infantry Bundle – Van €29,99 voor €5,99
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Vehicle Bundle – Van €14,99 voor €2,99
- Watch_Dogs 2 Geen concessies – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Watch_Dogs 2 Mega-Pakket – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Watch_Dogs 2 Menselijke condities – Van €14,99 voor €4,04
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Jaws of Hakkon – Van €14,99 voor €4,49
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Spoils of the Avvar – Van €4,99 voor €1,49
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Spoils of the Qunari – Van €4,99 voor €1,49
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – The Descent – Van €14,99 voor €4,49
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Trespasser – Van €14,99 voor €4,49
- Mortal Kombat X Apocalypse Pack – Van €3,99 voor €1,59
- Mortal Kombat X Brazil Pack – Van €3,99 voor €1,59
- Mortal Kombat X Horror Pack – Van €3,99 voor €1,59
- Mortal Kombat X Klassic Pack 1 – Van €3,99 voor €1,59
- Mortal Kombat X Klassic Pack 2 – Van €3,99 voor €1,59
- Mortal Kombat X Kold War Pack – Van €3,99 voor €1,59
- Mortal Kombat X Kombat Pack – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Mortal Kombat X Kombat Pack 2 – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Mortal Kombat X Predator/Prey Pack – Van €3,99 voor €1,59
- Mortal Kombat X Samurai Pack – Van €3,99 voor €1,59
- Mortal Kombat X Ontgrendel alle Krypt-items – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Mortal Kombat Klassic Skins Pack – Van €3,99 voor €1,59
- XCOM 2 Reinforcement Pack – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- XCOM 2 Resistance Warrior Pack – Van €4,99 voor €1,49
- XCOM 2: Alien Hunters – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- XCOM 2: Anarchy’s Children – Van €4,99 voor €1,49
- XCOM 2: Shen’s Last Gift – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- Watch_Dogs Bad Blood – Van €14,99 voor €5,99
- Watch_Dogs Conspiracy – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- Far Cry 4 Yetivallei – Van €14,99 voor €4,04
- Sudden Strike 4: Road to Dunkirk – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific War – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Battlefield: Hardline Player Shortcut Bundle – Van €24,99 voor €4,99
- Battlefield: Hardline Ultimate Shortcut Bundle – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- Battlefield: Hardline Vehicle Shortcut – Van €24,99 voor €4,99
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Entrance Craft – Van €19,99 voor €13,99
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Fighting Road Jr Heavyweight – Van €14,99 voor €5,99
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Fire Promoter – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Hostile Takeover – Van €4,99 voor €1,49
- Paradise Lost – Van €4,99 voor €1,49
- Tropico 5 – Complete Collection Upgrade Pack – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
- Tropico 5 – Espionage – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Tropico 5 – Waterborne – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Trials Rising – Uitbreidingspas – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Railway Empire – Crossing the Andes – Van €7,99 voor €3,19
- Railway Empire – Great Britain and Ireland – Van €12,99 voor €5,19
- Dungeons 3 – Clash of Gods – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Dungeons 3 – Once upon A Time – Van €4,99 voor €1,49
- Shadows: Awakening – Necrophage’s Curse – Van €4,99 voor €1,49
- Shadows: Awakening – The Chromaton Chronicles – Van €4,99 voor €1,49