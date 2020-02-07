Netflix biedt vanaf vandaag de optie aan om autoplay op je account uit te schakelen. Dit kun je doen voor het automatisch starten van de volgende afleveringen binnen een serie, of voor het automatisch afspelen van previews binnen de app. De optie is aan- en uit te zetten via de webbrowser onder ‘Manage Profiles’. Je hebt niet de optie om dit per apparaat aan te passen, je voorkeur blijft bewaard voor alle apparaten waar je Netflix op gebruikt.

Deze nieuwe optie is een veelgevraagde feature door fans, veel mensen irriteerden zich vooral aan het automatisch starten van previews. Dit zorgt ervoor dat je al meteen overladen wordt met geluid en flitsende beelden als je simpelweg door de app aan het browsen bent, niet altijd even handig dus.

