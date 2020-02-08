

De staat waar WWE 2K20 in verkeerde toen de game uitkwam was behoorlijk dramatisch, maar sinds de release heeft ontwikkelaar Visual Concepts al wel verschillende updates uitgebracht om het spel te verbeteren. Daar gaat de studio voorlopig ook nog wel even mee door, want er is inmiddels weer een nieuwe patch verschenen.

Update 1.07 voor WWE 2K20 is nu te downloaden en als we naar de patch notes kijken, dan gaat het hier om een flinke update. Er worden veel problemen verholpen die door spelers zijn gemeld, op het gebied van onder meer de gameplay, de carrière modus en het online gedeelte.

De volledige changelog van update 1.07 zie je hieronder.