

De wekelijkse PlayStation Store update heeft weer plaatsgevonden en dat brengt ons traditiegetrouw bij het onderstaande overzicht. Deze week verschijnen er verschillende nieuwe games, maar ook zien we dat Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments is teruggekeerd. Het is geen nieuwe release, maar een terugplaatsing nadat de game tijdelijk offline werd gehaald vanwege een dispuut tussen de ontwikkelaar en uitgever. Dat is opgelost en zodoende is de game weer verkrijgbaar.

Verder ontbreekt het natuurlijk niet aan downloadbare content, dus scroll door het overzicht heen om te zien of er wat voor je tussenzit deze week.

Games

Vanaf 12 februari

Codemasters Racing Collection (PS4)

Digerati Indie Darling Bundle vol. 2 (PS4)

Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions (PS4)

Project Starship (PS4)

Reed Remastered (PS4)

UnderHero (PS4)

Vanaf 14 februari

Darksiders Genesis (PS4)

Dreams (PS4)

Hidden (PS4)

Saboteur II: Avenging Angel (PS4)

Spaceland (PS4)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (PS4)

Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo (PS4)

Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Deluxe Edition with Bonus (PS4)

Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate with Bonus (PS4)

ZOMB (PS4)

Downloadbare content

World of Warships: Legends (PS4)

Mosaic (PS4)

Metro Exodus (PS4)

Dead Cells (PS4)