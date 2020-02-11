De wekelijkse PlayStation Store update heeft weer plaatsgevonden en dat brengt ons traditiegetrouw bij het onderstaande overzicht. Deze week verschijnen er verschillende nieuwe games, maar ook zien we dat Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments is teruggekeerd. Het is geen nieuwe release, maar een terugplaatsing nadat de game tijdelijk offline werd gehaald vanwege een dispuut tussen de ontwikkelaar en uitgever. Dat is opgelost en zodoende is de game weer verkrijgbaar.
Verder ontbreekt het natuurlijk niet aan downloadbare content, dus scroll door het overzicht heen om te zien of er wat voor je tussenzit deze week.
Games
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments – €39,99 (PS4)
- Arcade Archives IKARI WARRIORS – €6,99 (PS4)
- Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle – €26,99 (PS4)
- Dreaming Canvas Valentine Special Bundle – €3,99 (PS4)
- Mosaic – €19,99 (PS4)
- Mosaic 1% Edition – €24,99 (PS4)
- The Adventures of 00 Dilly – €14,99 (PS4)
- Yakuza 4 Remastered – €24,99 (PS4)
- Yakuza 5 Remastered – €24,99 (PS4)
Vanaf 12 februari
- Codemasters Racing Collection (PS4)
- Digerati Indie Darling Bundle vol. 2 (PS4)
- Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions (PS4)
- Project Starship (PS4)
- Reed Remastered (PS4)
- UnderHero (PS4)
Vanaf 14 februari
- Darksiders Genesis (PS4)
- Dreams (PS4)
- Hidden (PS4)
- Saboteur II: Avenging Angel (PS4)
- Spaceland (PS4)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (PS4)
- Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo (PS4)
- Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Deluxe Edition with Bonus (PS4)
- Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate with Bonus (PS4)
- ZOMB (PS4)
Downloadbare content
World of Warships: Legends (PS4)
- Azur Lane: Dunkerque – €44,99
Mosaic (PS4)
- Deluxe Edition – €1,99
Metro Exodus (PS4)
- Sam’s Story – €17,99
Dead Cells (PS4)
- The Bad Seed – €4,99
Yakuza 5 remastered voor mij.
Was ik helemaal blij om saboteur 2 te zien, is het een oude game :'(
DLC van Dead Cells!!