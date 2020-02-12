

Uitgever en ontwikkelaar EA Games heeft voor FIFA 20 weer een nieuwe update uitgerold, die een aantal kleine problemen in de Career en Ultimate Team modi moet oplossen. Zo zullen clean sheets vanaf nu wel tellen zodra de tegenstellende partij een eigen doelpunt maakt en je kunt in Volta de Player of the Match cut-scène overslaan.

Ten slotte zijn de tenues van de spelers en een aantal reclameborden in de verschillende stadions bijgewerkt. Je kunt de volledige patch notes hieronder teruglezen: