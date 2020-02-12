

De tweede downloadbare content voor Metro: Exodus, Sam’s Story genaamd, is vanaf nu te downloaden voor de PlayStation 4. Daarmee komt er ook een einde aan het DLC-traject voor deze game.

Sam’s Story bevat een nieuw verhaal met nieuwe personages, met daarnaast ook toegang tot nieuwe wapens en gebieden, waarin je vanzelfsprekend nieuwe mutanten zult tegenkomen.

Je kunt deze uitbreiding aanschaffen als onderdeel van de Expansion Pass voor €24,99, maar ook los voor €17,99 kopen in de PlayStation Store.

Sam had long dreamed of returning to his homeland, and perhaps even finding his father alive. The prospect seemed impossible in the darkened tunnels of the Metro, but when the Spartans discovered that Moscow was not the only city left alive after the war, holding out hope didn’t feel so foolish anymore.

Sam, determined to find a way back to the USA, departed from the Aurora to make his way through Vladivostok’s tsunami-ravaged harbors, ruined industrial buildings, and crumbling residential districts. However, to complete his journey, Sam will discover that he needs every tactic he has learned so far to survive, as his surroundings prove to be far trickier than expected.