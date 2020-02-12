

Dreams is vanaf 14 februari officieel verkrijgbaar, maar iedereen die de early access versie van de game heeft kan nu al met de titel in zijn geheel aan de slag. Omdat de officiële release aanstaande is, heeft Media Molecule de launch trailer online gezet.

Mensen die nu al met de game aan de slag kunnen, die kunnen vanaf nu ook Trophies verzamelen en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht. In de lijst hier beneden alle Trophies die je in de game kunt vinden en kunt verkrijgen door allerlei acties uit te voeren.

Platinum

Trophy Hunter

-Collect all bronze, silver and gold trophies

Goud

Blowin’ Up!

-Reach dreamer level 30

Thank You for Playing

-Complete Art’s Dream

Pop all the Bubbles!

-Collect all the prize bubbles in Art’s Dream

Every Tool in the Box

-Use every tool in create mode, plus the customisation tools on your profile and creation cover pages

Zilver

Home Sweet Home

-Spend 30 minutes decorating your homespace

Accessorise

-Reach dreamer level 20

My First Creation!

-Release your first ever creation to the Dreamiverse.

Level Up

-Level up Frances and Foxy

Connecting with Old Friends

-Meet Laila at the cabin

The Hardest Parts

-Complete The Convergence

All the Tools Are Mine

-Use every tool in create mode

Making Some Noise

-Reach rank 3 or higher in the Making Some Noise imp quest

Bravo!

-Reach rank 3 or higher in the Bravo imp quest

I Have An Idea!

-Reach rank 3 or higher in the I Have an Idea imp quest

Set Them Free

-Reach rank 3 or higher in the Set Them Free imp quest

Puppeteer

-Reach rank 3 or higher in the Puppeteer imp quest

Brons

Set the Scene & Brave the Elements

-Complete the imp quest for your first time creating

Come Aboard!

-Complete all of the introductory imp quests

Creative Thinker – Ancient Temple Theme

-Complete the Ancient Temple creative imp quest

Creative Thinker – Welcome Home Theme

-Complete the Welcome Home creative imp quest

Mastering the Classes

-Complete 3 masterclasses

Return to Sender

-Remix another dreamer’s creation and send them the result

Nice to Meet You

-Follow a creator you admire

Apprentice!

-Complete 5 tutorials

Just Dropping In

-Revisit the Dream Queen’s homespace – her profile is MmDreamQueen

Hi Five!

-Reach dreamer level 5

The Thornbeak!

-Meet your enemy

Get out of My Dream!

-Why are you here Thornbeak?!

Take Back Control

-Stop the train!

Find a Friend

-Find ELE-D

Sassy Kitty

-Max out the sassyness on a character

Kit Collage!

-Build a scene using elements from 20 different creators

Make Yourself Presentable

-Customise your profile page

Stamp Collector

-Reach rank 3 or higher in the Stamp Collector imp quest

Potter

-Reach rank 3 or higher in the Potter imp quest

Lining up the Fun

-Reach rank 3 or higher in the Lining up the Fun imp quest

Music for All Ears

-Reach rank 3 or higher in the Music for All Ears imp quest

Home Visit!

-Reach rank 3 or higher in the Home Visit imp quest