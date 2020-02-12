Dreams is vanaf 14 februari officieel verkrijgbaar, maar iedereen die de early access versie van de game heeft kan nu al met de titel in zijn geheel aan de slag. Omdat de officiële release aanstaande is, heeft Media Molecule de launch trailer online gezet.
Mensen die nu al met de game aan de slag kunnen, die kunnen vanaf nu ook Trophies verzamelen en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht. In de lijst hier beneden alle Trophies die je in de game kunt vinden en kunt verkrijgen door allerlei acties uit te voeren.
Platinum
Trophy Hunter
-Collect all bronze, silver and gold trophies
Goud
Blowin’ Up!
-Reach dreamer level 30
Thank You for Playing
-Complete Art’s Dream
Pop all the Bubbles!
-Collect all the prize bubbles in Art’s Dream
Every Tool in the Box
-Use every tool in create mode, plus the customisation tools on your profile and creation cover pages
Zilver
Home Sweet Home
-Spend 30 minutes decorating your homespace
Accessorise
-Reach dreamer level 20
My First Creation!
-Release your first ever creation to the Dreamiverse.
Level Up
-Level up Frances and Foxy
Connecting with Old Friends
-Meet Laila at the cabin
The Hardest Parts
-Complete The Convergence
All the Tools Are Mine
-Use every tool in create mode
Making Some Noise
-Reach rank 3 or higher in the Making Some Noise imp quest
Bravo!
-Reach rank 3 or higher in the Bravo imp quest
I Have An Idea!
-Reach rank 3 or higher in the I Have an Idea imp quest
Set Them Free
-Reach rank 3 or higher in the Set Them Free imp quest
Puppeteer
-Reach rank 3 or higher in the Puppeteer imp quest
Brons
Set the Scene & Brave the Elements
-Complete the imp quest for your first time creating
Come Aboard!
-Complete all of the introductory imp quests
Creative Thinker – Ancient Temple Theme
-Complete the Ancient Temple creative imp quest
Creative Thinker – Welcome Home Theme
-Complete the Welcome Home creative imp quest
Mastering the Classes
-Complete 3 masterclasses
Return to Sender
-Remix another dreamer’s creation and send them the result
Nice to Meet You
-Follow a creator you admire
Apprentice!
-Complete 5 tutorials
Just Dropping In
-Revisit the Dream Queen’s homespace – her profile is MmDreamQueen
Hi Five!
-Reach dreamer level 5
The Thornbeak!
-Meet your enemy
Get out of My Dream!
-Why are you here Thornbeak?!
Take Back Control
-Stop the train!
Find a Friend
-Find ELE-D
Sassy Kitty
-Max out the sassyness on a character
Kit Collage!
-Build a scene using elements from 20 different creators
Make Yourself Presentable
-Customise your profile page
Stamp Collector
-Reach rank 3 or higher in the Stamp Collector imp quest
Potter
-Reach rank 3 or higher in the Potter imp quest
Lining up the Fun
-Reach rank 3 or higher in the Lining up the Fun imp quest
Music for All Ears
-Reach rank 3 or higher in the Music for All Ears imp quest
Home Visit!
-Reach rank 3 or higher in the Home Visit imp quest