

Het tweede seizoen van Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is vanavond om 19:00 uur van start gegaan, maar voordat je in de nieuwe content kunt duiken en aan de slag kan met de Battle Pass, zal je eerst een update moeten downloaden.

De patch notes van deze update zijn nog niet vrijgegeven, die volgen later vandaag of morgen. Specifieke gameplay aanpassingdetails zullen we je dus nog even schuldig moeten blijven. Wel weten we dat deze update maar liefst 51GB groot is op de PlayStation 4.

Waarom de update zo absurd groot is, is niet bekend. Mogelijk lost Infinity Ward hiermee de eerdere problemen op die de verschillende onderdelen van de game in een downloadloop gooiden, waardoor het alsmaar gedownload werd. Als hier meer duidelijkheid over is laten we het weten.

New MP Maps:

Rust – The classic map returns! A small map for fast-paced combat, Rust brings the battle to an oil yard in the middle of the desert. The site of the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign mission, “Endgame”, may be just that for players who don’t learn the tricks to master this arid field of play. Utilize the environment for cover and grab the high ground and low ground to take advantage of your enemies.

Atlas Superstore – Go shopping in Atlas Superstore, a new Multiplayer map that takes place in a supercenter warehouse that has been taken over by Al-Qatala forces. Battle in dense lanes of traffic, over fallen shelving, and throughout the shipping, receiving, and employee-only areas. Clean up on aisle six!

New Ground War Map:

Zhokov Boneyard – A resting place for discarded airplane parts, Zhokov Boneyard is a Ground War map in Verdansk. Traipse through this airplane junk yard and avoid the turbulence of the enemy team while capturing your objectives.

New Gunfight Maps:

Bazaar – A tightly contained cross-section of the streets of Urzikstan is turned into a battleground in Bazaar. Experience the tension-filled Gunfight while navigating a new zone of combat. The randomized Gunfight loadouts all have a chance to shine as the maps symmetrical layout offers opportunities for big moments and epic plays.

New MP Modes:

Gunfight Tournament – Enter this single elimination 2v2 firefight and battle to earn rewards. 32 teams will enter, but only one can be crowned Gunfight Tournament champion. Gunfight Tournaments will be live for a limited time.

CDL Playlist – Fight like the pros in this Call of Duty League ruleset playlist. In this playlist, the settings and available weapons, maps, and modes have been altered, so you can battle like the best of ‘em.

New Operator:

Ghost

New Weapons: