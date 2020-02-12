Na de lancering van twee nieuwe heroes vorige week, BB-8 en BB-9E, bleek dat deze laatste update misschien toch nog beter wat langer op zich had laten wachten. Er doken al snel wat probleempjes op, maar gelukkig is er een weekje later een nieuwe update die die probleempjes oplost. General Grievous en Darth Vader krijgen daarnaast ook wat aanpassingen, alsook worden enkele VFX- en belichtingsproblemen hiermee opgelost.

De update is sinds vandaag live, je kan de volledige patch notes hieronder bekijken.