De ene reeks aanbiedingen na de andere gaat van start in de PlayStation Store en er is er eentje die nog wat onderbelicht is gebleven. De sale waarbij diverse games afgeprijsd zijn naar een bedrag van €15,- of lager.
Dat brengt ons bij een kleine 80 games die momenteel erg scherp geprijsd zijn en die hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet. Voor hetzelfde overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht.
- Battlefield 1 Revolution – Van €39,99 voor €6,99
- The Crew 2 Standard Edition – Van €69,99 voor €14,99
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag – Standard Edition – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Dead by Daylight: Speciale Editie – Van €34,99 voor €12,89
- Battlefield 4 – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- STEEP – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Rayman Legends – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Assassin’s Creed: Unity – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- Prey – Van €39,99 voor €13,99
- Need for Speed: Payback – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate Gold Edition – Van €49,99 voor €11,99
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Trackmania Turbo – Van €29,99 voor €7,99
- MotoGP 19 – Van €69,99 voor €14,99
- Sonic Forces – Van €39,99 voor €14,99
- DiRT Rally – Van €34,99 voor €6,99
- DiRT Rally PS VR Bundel – Van €44,99 voor €8,99
- Wolfenstein: The New Order – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Human: Fall Flat + Ice Level Bundle – Van €14,99 voor €6,99
- The Crew – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- MX vs ATV All Out – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Elite Dangerous – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy – Van €24,99 voor €6,99
- The Evil Within – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Unravel Yarny-bundel – Van €29,99 voor €12,99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Gold Edition – Van €89,99 voor €14,99
- EA Familiebundel – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- Need for Speed – Deluxe Edition – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition – Van €59,99 voor €12,99
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- Children of Morta – Van €21,99 voor €14,99
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – Van €29,99 voor €7,99
- Watch_Dogs – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- ELEX – Van €59,99 voor €14,99
- MXGP2 – Special Edition – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition – Van €39,99 voor €6,99
- Titan Quest – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- Summer Sports Games – Van €24,99 voor €14,99
- RIDE 2 – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- RIDE 2 Special Edition – Van €69,99 voor €12,99
- Fort Boyard – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Star Trek Bridge Crew: The Next Generation Bundel – Van €29,99 voor €12,99
- Battlefield: Hardline – Ultimate Edition – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Syberia 3 – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry – Van €14,99 voor €7,99
- Gravel – Van €39,99 voor €12,99
- Gravel Special Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Child of Light – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- American Fugitive – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- RIDE – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Moto Racer 4 – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
- Moto Racer 4 – Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €9,99
- Jagged Alliance: Rage! – Van €29,99 voor €12,99
- TOKI – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- ZEESLAG – Van €14,99 voor €9,99
- We Sing – Van €29,99 voor €6,99
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- 3D MiniGolf – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Light Fairytale Episode 1 – Van €9,99 voor €7,49
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO – Special Edition – Van €29,99 voor €12,99
- Yesterday Origins – Van €24,99 voor €7,99
- Legend of Kay Anniversary – Van €29,99 voor €7,99
- Rad Rodgers – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Sine Mora EX – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- The Dwarves – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- We Sing Pop – Van €29,99 voor €7,99
- 10tons Cyberpunk Bundle – Van €26,99 voor €9,99
- Trials of the Blood Dragon + OST – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Trials of the Blood Dragon + Trials Fusion Awesome Max Edition – Van €44,99 voor €14,99
- Tower Defense Collection 7 in 1 – Van €39,99 voor €6,99
- Earthlock – Van €24,99 voor €6,99
- Neon Chrome – Van €14,99 voor €6,99
- Lock’s Quest – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Grave Danger – Van €14,99 voor €6,99
- 428: Shibuya Scramble – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
Nog steeds niks leuks, naja, hoef ook niks. Lekker oudere games uitspelen.
Heeft er iemand Elex geprobeerd in het verleden?
Voor 15 euro willen we het waarsch wel een keer proberen..
Deze actie staat al sinds vorige week online maar wel goed van jullie
Dat je het nog hier neer zet voor de gene die dat nog niet wisten
Voor de lief hebbers The Division 2 is ook in de aanbieding voor 9.99 euro